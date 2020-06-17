Third City Community Clinic has used the COVID-19 shutdown to positively impact the community it serves with updates to the exterior and interior of the building.
During a week and a half, the ’90s-style wallpaper was removed and the walls repainted.
The building’s lobby, offices, two medical rooms and three dental rooms now sport a neutral shade of gray-green.
“Previously, the walls were a rusty brown color,” Clinic Executive Director Erin Meyer said. “It will be nice for our patients to have this updated look.”
A new sign and awnings, courtesy of Tri-City Signs, were added to the exterior of the building as well.
The sign displays the name of the organization and the logo of the clinic in a black font during the day and is illuminated in white lights at night.
“Because of everything going on right now, we wanted to give our patients an updated facility,” Meyer said. “We wanted to hone in on the positives.”
Originally a dentist office, the clinic has provided free dental and medical care since 2003 for individuals who are underserved.
Meyer said the clinic operates solely on grants and donations, which can make undertaking an upgrade a difficult decision.
“We want as much of those donations as possible to go back to our patients,” Meyer said.
She said she is thankful to Tim Marchese of Tri-City Signs for his help on the signs and awnings, as well as Scott and Mindy Rief, who donated the paint for the building.
Meyer also said she is appreciative of the support the clinic receives.
“It makes my heart happy that the community is so willing to help with donations,” she said. “Everything goes toward the underserved in the community.”
The next step for the clinic will be to obtain an electronic health record.
“An electronic health record is important because, if our patients here end up at another hospital, it will be easier for a continuity of care,” Meyer said.
Individuals who wish to donate to Third City Community Clinic may do so at thirdcityclinic.com or in person.
