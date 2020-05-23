Planning a food distribution doesn’t just require days of planning. The day itself also runs long.
Fonner Park was bustling Saturday as picnic lunches were handed out to 900 families between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Volunteers were busy filling plastic bags with food and handing them out.
But the day began earlier than that.
“We loaded up at Super Saver at 6:30 this morning, palleted it off here at 7, and all these volunteers put it together,” said Doug Winder of Project Hunger.
The food distribution was put together by Third City Christian Church and Project Hunger, with a big boost from Super Saver.
“We got a great discount,” Winder said of the groceries. “We cannot do this without Super Saver.”
To get some understanding of how much food was distributed Saturday, all it took was a glance at the bags of potato chips lined up, ready to be put in bags. You’ve never seen so many potato chips.
Two bags of groceries were placed in each of 861 cars Saturday, said Nick Schonlau, one of the church’s ministers. Some vehicles contained more than one family unit, which explains why more than 900 families were fed.
The idea was to give each family a picnic meal to go, which is appropriate for Memorial Day weekend. Slips of paper attached to each bag said, “Enjoy a picnic basket from our family to yours!” The slip was attached with a sticker that said “Love unlimited.” Each piece of paper was headlined, “Happy Memorial Day.”
Each family received two plastic bags, which contained bread, lunch meat and cheese. “So they can make a sandwich,” said Lora Quandt, the church’s director of growth and development.
Mayo and mustard packets helped produce good sandwiches.
Families also received chips, cookies, green beans, popcorn, apples and oranges.
A hundred volunteers made sure the families got fed. Most came from Third City Christian and Project Hunger. The National Guard directed traffic.
It was the first time Third City Christian has offered people a picnic meal to go.
When the COVID-19 crisis began, Third City Christian started a COVID community relief project. People donated money.
“And we decided to take some of the money and use it for meal distribution, because we know the need is great in our community,” Quandt said.
Winder singled out Super Saver for its assistance.
“Food’s hard to find right now,” he said. The supermarket company pulled out “all the stops to get us the best meal we could possibly get.”
Pizza Hut donated lunch for the volunteers.
“Pizza Hut helps Project Hunger a lot,” Winder said.
The picnic leftovers were taken to the Salvation Army.
