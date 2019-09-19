Third City Christian Church of Grand Island is launching a church in Broken Bow, which will have its first service on Oct. 13.
Third City of Broken Bow will be located in the former First Christian Church, which is being remodeled. It is at 831 Buffalo Run Road.
A group of people in Broken Bow “reached out to us about a year and a half ago” and “asked us if we would be willing to launch a church there,” said Scott Jones, preaching minister at Third City Christian.
Those people felt that First Christian in Broken Bow “wasn’t going to make it,” Jones said.
“They couldn’t sustain their church. It was shrinking and they knew that we were a church that was growing,” Jones said. “They reached out to us and asked us if we would come in and put Third City in Broken Bow.”
The Grand Island and Broken Bow groups talked, and Third City Christian “decided that we would give it a shot,” Jones said.
Doren Michael, who has been a member of the Grand Island church, will be the campus minister in Broken Bow. Staff members at Third City Christian are “supplementing the work there until we can get the church off the ground,” Jones said.
In church parlance, Third City Christian is planting a church in Broken Bow.
The Broken Bow church is the first church planting Third City has “done regionally,” Jones said. The church is involved with mission organizations that start churches in Kenya.
Third City Christian has an average weekly attendance of roughly 1,800 people “in all of our core ministries,” Jones said.
In church terminology, Third City Christian is known as an emerging mega church.
“We’re just excited about Custer County,” Jones said. “We feel like there’s a lot of good churches there already.” So Third City doesn’t want to interfere with other churches.
Third City is going to Broken Bow because there are still a number of people who “need what the church offers. So we’re hoping to build a church from people who need a church,” Jones said.
The service in Broken Bow will begin at 10:15 a.m. The church has the option to add a second service if necessary.
The Broken Bow house of worship has seating for 120 people. Michael would like to see those seats filled.
Michael, who lives in Doniphan, agrees with Jones that the goal is not to attract members from existing churches.
If people are attending a church and are happy with it, they should stay there, Michael said.
“Our goal is to make the pool of believers larger, not to take from any church,” he said.
