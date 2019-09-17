The Grace Cancer Foundation of Grand Island announced Tuesday that its third annual gala fundraiser event is scheduled for New Year’s Eve at the Riverside Golf Club Ballroom.
The third annual GRACE Gala will feature a dance competition among four “local celebrity” couples, as well as a cocktail hour, dinner, casino, live and silent auctions and dancing. The four couples will learn a dance from a professional and perform their dance during dinner.
The lineup of celebrity dancers for this year’s event include:
— Stan and Karisa Halpine, instructed by Nicole Hicken. Stan is a vice president of production at Beaver Creek Marketing and has been with them for 26 years. Karisa is a Dr. Sears Health Coach and works with the Juice Plus Company.
The Halpines have been married for four years and have three sons: Brock, 11; Boden, 8; and Baylor, 3.
Stan and Karisa said they are honored to have been asked “to be a part of this amazing opportunity to give back to the community, supporting this amazing cause.”
— Phil and Kelly Hranac, instructed by Nicole Hicken. Phil is a financial advisor with Edward Jones. Kelly is the executive director/LPN at Edgewood Memory Care Assisted Living.
Phil and Kelly have participated in the Race for GRACE several times. This past year, the GRACE Foundation has become very near and dear to their hearts. Kelly was diagnosed with melanoma in November 2018. She has been undergoing immunotherapy treatments since.
They have learned the many ways that GRACE helps local cancer patients, like Kelly, fight through one of the toughest journeys one may ever face and knowing there’s available support to help take some burden off their back.
— Steve and Colleen Kunzman, instructed by Jessica Hancock. Steve and Colleen have been married for 26 years and have three daughters. Gabriella will graduate from the Bryan Nursing Program in December, Courtney is a pharmacy student at UNMC, and MacKenzie is at Texas Women’s University, majoring in business and competing in gymnastics.
Steve is the president/CEO of Home Federal Bank and has been at the bank for more than 30 years. Colleen works at CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center as a radiation therapist and she has also been with St. Francis for almost 30 years.
Colleen sees firsthand the courage cancer patients show each day and the support they receive from the Grace Cancer Foundation.
— Neil and Courteney Wardyn, instructed by Erin Neuhaus. Neil works at Lutz as a VCTO for Tech. Courteney is an executive officer at Grand Island Board of REALTORS. Together they have four children: Sydnee, Krae, Brody and Brooklyn.
Courteney’s mother is a cancer survivor. The Wardyns have lost many loved ones including grandparents to cancer or to the side effects of the treatment they had to go through.
“We love the GRACE Foundation because when you hear the word cancer your entire world stops. To have such a strong support system in our local community is amazing,” they said. “We are so blessed by the foundation and would do anything we could to help.”
Voting is now open for the four celebrity couples at www.gracefoundationgi.org/gala
A cocktail hour will open the evening, with a three-course dinner at 7:45 p.m. Dance performances will take place throughout dinner, which will be followed by a casino, along with live and silent auctions, a dance floor with music by Complete Music, and a midnight champagne toast to ring in the new year.
Tickets are $100 per person, $1,000 for a table of 10 or $1,250 for a Red Carpet table of 10, and are available at www.gracefoundationgi.org/gala. Seating is limited.
Hornady is the sponsor of the gala. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting the Grace Cancer Foundation.
For those who cannot make the event, but would still like to support the Grace Cancer Foundation, visit www.gracefoundationgi.org to give.
