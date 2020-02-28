On Feb. 29, 1960, Jerry Wichman was born in O’Neill.
This year, the Grand Island resident will be celebrating his 15th birthday.
How can that be possible?
Wichman, along with about 205,000 other people in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was born on leap day, meaning the date of his birthday only comes around once every four years.
Wichman’s wife, Tammy, said every year he doesn’t have an actual birthday, he picks a day to celebrate, usually Feb. 28 or March 1.
Jane Tonjes, from Kearney, will be celebrating her 18th birthday this year, while she is turning 72 years old.
To help explain what a leap day birthday is to her grandchildren, she wrote a children’s book called “Leap.”
The book follows a young frog who was born on Feb. 29 and is anxiously waiting to celebrating his second birthday when he turns 8 years old.
“My grandkids would ask me when grandpa’s leap year birthday is, and then I would have to explain to them that grandpa doesn’t have a leap year birthday,” Tonjes said.
As she was growing up, she said, since she didn’t get a birthday every year, her mom let her celebrate on Feb. 28 and March 1.
In her book, Tonjes includes why Feb. 29 only comes around every four years.
“It takes the Earth 365.24237 or 365 days (5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds) to circle the sun,” Tonjes says in her book.
According to the book, without Feb. 29, almost six hours every year would be lost.
Geoff Muchow, who will be celebrating his 10th and 40th birthdays this year, said his favorite memory of having a birthday on leap day is his fourth birthday (age 16) when his mom got his wrestling team, football team and other friends together for a surprise party in a church basement.
“My buddy and I got our picture in the paper, and it was just a really great time,” Muchow said.
One of his favorite parts about being a leap day baby is telling kids that he is 9 years old.
“They just give me a look like, ‘That’s not true.’” Muchow said, chuckling.
That is also a favorite part for Connie McCartney, who turns 88 Saturday and is celebrating his 22nd birthday.
“When I would say what birthday I’m celebrating, the ladies at church would look at me like, ‘He’s had more than 21 birthdays,’” McCartney said.
Madison Brown said that growing up, she cared more about when her birthday was because she had to celebrate it on a different day.
“My mom would usually do something special when I had a birthday, like decorate my locker in school,” Brown said. “My friends would usually do something to celebrate, too.”
Brown, who will be 28 while celebrating her seventh birthday, said everyone knew when her birthday was because it’s unique.
Deirdre Walsh said growing up with a birthday on leap day was interesting because some people haven’t grasped there isn’t a Feb. 29 every year or that it doesn’t exist some years.
Walsh said that since her driver’s license has her birthday listed as Feb. 28, that is the day she normally celebrates.
She enjoys the uniqueness of being born on leap day.
“Feb. 29th wasn’t my due date. I just came on my own time and it just happened to be a special day that doesn’t occur very often,” Walsh said.
Abigail Casarez of Grand Island will be celebrating her fourth birthday (age 16) this year and loves having an actual birthday this year.
“I usually celebrate on the 28th, but when it’s a leap year we celebrate big on the 29th,” Casarez said.
Casarez said a person born on Feb. 29 can be referred to as a “leapling,” a “leaper,” or a leap-year baby.
Tammy Woracek said her mom had the choice of having her baby on leap day or waiting a week for the doctor to return to deliver her.
“My dad was upset and told my mom he did not want a leap year baby, but he didn’t win that argument,” Woracek said.
She not only loves her birthday because it’s unique, but said she gets to share it with her uncle.
“I do enjoy having the special day, more so because I share it with my uncle, which you probably wouldn’t find two leap babies in a family,” Woracek said.
The Ord resident said she loves getting together with her uncle to celebrate their unique birthday, and this year the family will celebrate her ninth birthday (age 36) by bowling in Burwell.
Woracek said a memory she has as a leap day baby is when she turned 21 and she and her friends went out on Feb. 28 to celebrate, but bartenders would not accept her ID because technically she didn’t turn 21 until March 1.
“So long story short, I ended up being the DD for my 21st birthday party,” Woracek said.
