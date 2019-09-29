On Sunday afternoon, while NFL players were excelling on the gridiron, players in the Grizzly youth football program were going at it on the field at Northwest High School.
A good number of parents and grandparents were on hand to watch the Grizzlies seventh- and eighth-grade team play the Lincoln Silverbacks. Two more games followed.
On the back of each jersey in the Grizzly program is the word HARD, which is an acronym for hustle, attitude, respect and discipline.
Coaches also stress the idea of one team and one family.
“We wear the same uniforms and we are all Grizzlies,” says Shawn Murphy, the program’s president.
The league’s No. 1 goal is to create good young people, Murphy said. He sometimes visits schools to make sure the young players are accountable at school as well as on the field.
The Grand Island Grizzlies youth football program was started 11 years ago by Kyle Suttles, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Northwest High School football team.
Murphy has been with the program 10 years. Suttles is the vice president.
Both Murphy and Suttles grew up in cities that had similar programs.
The program has three teams this year playing tackle football. One is for players in third and fourth grade. Another is for kids in fifth and sixth grade. The oldest team consists of seventh- and eighth-graders.
Tackle football is open to kids between 8 and 15, assuming the 15-year-olds haven’t yet started high school.
The Grizzly operation also offers flag football for kids 5 to 7.
About 75 kids are taking part in the program this year.
Not all of the kids live in Grand Island. Some players come from Hastings, Aurora, St. Libory, St. Paul and Wood River, Murphy said.
The tackle teams play half their games on the road. The Grand Island program is one of the organizations that make up the Nebraska Youth Football League.
The Grand Island program doesn’t have a connection to any school system.
Most of the home games are played at Northwest High School, although Grand Island Senior High has also made its playing field available.
George Wieczorek, the head coach of the seventh- and eighth-grade team, said the players progress during the season.
“We’re working together as one for one common goal,” he said. “It’s great seeing the growth inside these young men.”
They come to understand more than just football, he said.
“We really preach a brotherhood — playing for each other, backing each other up, not just on the field,” but also in life.
Wieczorek, in his fourth year in the Grizzly program, has been a coach for more than 24 years. “I’ve coached for Northwest and I’ve also coached for Senior High,” he said.
In addition to the HARD slogan, Wieczorek urges players to do everything at 120 percent. If you’re a B student, he tells students, strive for a B plus or A minus. “Push yourself,” he says.
Many of the young men continue on in football. The starting quarterbacks this year for GISH, Central Catholic and Northwest are all former Grizzly players, Murphy said.
Northwest head football coach Kevin Stein says the people who run the Grizzly program are “extremely organized.” The coaches and other personnel are “incredibly respectful of our school property,” Stein said.
They also have “a great desire to pour into kids,” Stein said.
“They do a wonderful job in just promoting kids in being active and getting into the game of football,” Stein said. “We’re just extremely happy to be able to have them at our place and practicing, and just loving on kids.”
Players in the Grizzly program sell cookie dough. One year, when the program had seven teams, 64 kids didn’t have to pay a dime to play because of their cookie dough sales.
The community has provided good support, Murphy said.
Murphy is happy that this year, the Grizzly program has cheerleaders, because cheerleading is part of football. Cheerleaders get the fans going, and the fans motivate the players, Murphy said.
The squad has 11 members, says Desi Leetch, one of the coaches.
The youngest member of the squad is 3-year-old Emmalee Husak, her daughter.
The older cheerleaders are in third and fourth grade.
Leetch, who is Murphy’s fiancée, and fellow coach Katie King teach the girls different moves and cheers, as well as tumbling.
Most of the girls have brothers playing football. One example is Bayli and Rylan Helleberg. Bayli is 11, and Rylan is 12.
Other cheerleader-football tandems include Annabelle and Brian Peterson and Ari and Bryce Decoff. Another duo is Makinzy Roberts, 11, and her brother, Dominic Dahlke, 12.
Payten Dymek, 7, is on the cheerleading squad because her mom is friends with King.
