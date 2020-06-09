Grand Island could relax COVID-19 restrictions and enter Phase 2 of directed health measures starting on July 1.
“Depending on the numbers we see in the next two weeks, we’ll be visiting with the governor about that possibility,” said Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director.
The city’s residents must remain diligent, though, Mayor Roger Steele warns.
“The virus is still here,” he said. “Even though our numbers are better, we have to be on our guard. We have to be aware that this could flare up at any time.”
Numbers of new reported cases remain low in the Central District, which includes Hamilton, Merrick and Hall counties.
The district is averaging 5 to 6 new cases daily, much lower from highs in April and May.
Also low is the district’s positivity rate, or the percent of cases detected as positive, which is a better indicator than the actual number of positives, Anderson said.
The district has had 9% to 11% of cases reported as positive the last three weeks.
“We’d like to get down to below 5%,” she said, “and we’re hoping that with social distancing and wearing masks in public that we’ll get closer to that than we are right now.”
Whether restrictions are further relaxed depends on how people behave.
Even a slight increase in cases could result in district remaining under Phase 1 guidelines to prevent further spread.
“If we have a flare up, the Department of Health & Human Services may view us differently, because they ultimately call the shots,” Steele said. “The gathering limit of 10? Whether we can increase on that depends on how well we behave this month, so we don’t have bad coronavirus numbers.”
Some coronavirus restrictions were lifted on June 1, with some businesses reopening and social gatherings of 10 people allowed.
To keep the number of new cases low, Steele urges residents to continue to wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing.
“It’s also important to remember we have stores open,” he said. “Wear a mask to protect yourself and wear a mask to protect those who work in the stores. That’s how we can best handle this.”
Pools could also open this summer.
Steele said he is waiting on guidance from Gov. Pete Ricketts office on safety guidelines.
“We’re hopeful, since Lincoln Pool is not as massive as the water park, that we can manage it and keep it safe, but I’m still looking for guidance,” he said.
Grand Island is still considered a hotspot for COVID-19 because of the total number of cases the city has had since April.
As of Monday, that number has increased to 1,656 confirmed cases.
“Currently, there’s much less viral activity and we’re happy about that,” Anderson said. “As we open up, we’re going to be very watchful of the numbers.”
The results are equally from mobile testing and hospital testing.
“A lot of our tests from last week came from physician’s offices, because they are able to test and we didn’t have TestNebraska in the Central District for the last two weeks,” Anderson said.
While it is better in Grand Island, Anderson said, the CDHD does expect a rebound.
“We don’t know when, and so we’re at a heightened level of watchfulness because we expect to see it at some time in the future,” she said. “As soon as we see it, we’d like to take measures to increase our safety so that we cannot go back to where we were.”
Safe practices are especially encouraged among any groups protesting.
“Even though people are outdoors, when they’re in close contact with others, even as little as 15 minutes, there’s an increased risk,” Anderson warned. “Anyone who’s outside with others in close proximity for a long period of time should be wearing masks.”
She added, “We’re hoping we won’t see an increased number of cases from the protesting that’s taken place.”
Steele said he has generally seen people following the guidelines.
“There’s always exceptions,” he said. “I’ve talked to some local businesses about handling their crowds better. I’ve gone to some businesses and talked to the store managers. But on the whole, the people of Grand Island are in good faith trying to do the right and sensible thing.”
It will take everyone working together to overcome the virus, Anderson said.
“We can beat the virus if we take measures,” she said. “If we do nothing, we may be letting the virus take advantage of us.”
