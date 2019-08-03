The National Farmers Union is supporting legislation the would realign the value of the dollar, making U.S. agriculture exports more competitive aboard.
A bipartisan bill has been introduced Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that would help restore prosperity to rural America by correcting the imbalance in U.S. monetary policy. The legislation was introduced to help farmers who are facing persistently low commodity prices and a bleak economic future.
“The overvalued U.S. dollar puts American family farmers and ranchers on an uneven playing field with the rest of the world,” said Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union. “Despite near record levels of agricultural exports, median farm income has been negative for six straight years, and low commodity prices are a big part of the problem. Farmers can’t continue to thrive if they are spending more to produce a crop than they’re earning when it’s sold.”
The Competitive Dollar for Jobs and Prosperity Act would work to realign the value of the dollar, making U.S. agricultural exports more competitive abroad. It would accomplish that by putting a market access charge on foreign investments. Supporters of the bill said the legislation would strategically slow the flood of foreign capital that is currently driving up the dollar’s value to noncompetitive levels.
Supporters said as the value of the dollar declines, U.S. agricultural exports will be more competitive, spurring demand for those goods in markets abroad. As the demand for those products increases, so in turn will the prices paid to U.S. farmers and ranchers. A one percent decline in the value of the dollar could lead to as much as a 2.5 percent increase in the prices of certain crops.
“If the U.S. dollar were realigned, our agricultural exports would be more competitive on the world market.” Johnson said.
He said increased demand for these goods would drive up the price — a necessary change that would have far-reaching effects for agricultural communities. “Further, a realigned dollar would also help reduce the U.S. trade deficit, potentially bringing back jobs to rural America,” Johnson said.
He said the Competitive Dollar for Jobs and Prosperity Act is needed to restore fairness to international trade markets and to provide opportunity for economic prosperity for family farmers and all of rural America.”
“American family farmers and ranchers know that the over-valued dollar has reduced the prices they are paid for their goods and has harmed the long-term prosperity of their communities,” Johnson said.
Another way the government is looking to address low commodity prices that has been impacted by U.S. trade policy is the $16 billion Market Facilitation Program. MFP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to assist farmers who continue to suffer from damages because of unjustified trade retaliation from foreign nations. Through MFP, USDA will provide up to $14.5 billion in direct payments to impacted producers, part of a broader trade relief package announced in late July. Sign-up has started and runs through Dec. 6.
“With wet spring planting and growing conditions, ongoing trade disputes and the EPA’s destruction of the ethanol demand market, farmers have been in a state of uncertainty for many months,” said Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester. “We’re hopeful USDA’s MFP 2.0 will greatly support our state’s corn farmers and provide relief during a time of uncertainty for ag markets.”
David Bruntz of Friend and chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board, said that while the board is hopeful the MFP will provide some relief for Nebraska’s corn farmers, the ultimate goal is fair and free trade.
“We continue to be in contact with the president’s administration as well as Nebraska’s congressional delegation to communicate the importance of the passage of the USMCA,” Bruntz said. “Not only is this agreement important, as Mexico and Canada are extremely important markets, but we must also continue to explore and pursue agreements with other nations so we aren’t being left behind in global ag trade.”
MFP payments will be made to producers of certain non-specialty and specialty crops, as well as dairy and hog producers.
MFP payments will be made to producers of alfalfa hay, barley, canola, corn, crambe, dried beans, dry peas, extra-long staple cotton, flaxseed, lentils, long grain and medium grain rice, millet, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, rapeseed, rye, safflower, sesame seed, small and large chickpeas, sorghum, soybeans, sunflower seed, temperate japonica rice, triticale, upland cotton and wheat.
MFP assistance for 2019 crops is based on a single county payment rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings to the MFP-eligible crops in aggregate in 2019. Those per acre payments are not dependent on which of those crops are planted in 2019. A producer’s total payment-eligible plantings cannot exceed total 2018 plantings.
Payments will be made in up to three tranches, with the second and third tranches evaluated as market conditions and trade opportunities dictate. If conditions warrant, the second and third tranches will be made in November and early January.
MFP payments are limited to a combined $250,000 for non-specialty crops per person or legal entity. MFP payments also are limited to a combined $250,000 for dairy and hog producers and a combined $250,000 for specialty crop producers. However, no applicant can receive more than $500,000. Eligible applicants also must have an average adjusted gross income for tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017 of less than $900,000, or 75 percent of the person’s or legal entity’s average AGI for those tax years must have been derived from farming and ranching. Applicants also must comply with the provisions of the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation regulations.