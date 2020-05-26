Reopening procedures will roll out in phases. Phase one is June 1 – June 14. The staff will reevaluate and hope to open more parts of the building as well as include more fitness classes after June 14.
Phase 1 hours will be 5:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:00 to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Y will be closed on Sundays. Senior-only time will be from 1:30 – 3:00 pm Monday through Friday on the cardio deck only. This area will be cleaned between 1:00 and 1:30. The Y will be closed each day from 1:00 – 3:00 pm for cleaning and sanitizing.
Interim CEO Cara Lemburg said the staff at the YMCA began planning for reopening procedures in the first week of closure.
“We’ve been working hard to ensure member and staff safety based on the CDC, state, and local health guidelines, she said. “We know how excited our members are to return, and we’re excited to open back up and keep our members and staff safe.”
According to the YMCA reopening plan, phase one member protection includes:
• Wear a mask when entering and exiting the building
• Complete screening questions when entering
• Adhere to all posted signage
• Sanitize their hands upon entry and before and after workouts
• Wipe down fitness equipment before and after use
• Utilize a reservation system
• The number of group exercise classes held and capacity in each class will be limited and practice six-foot physical distancing protocols
• Staff will wear face coverings when interacting with members
To allow for proper social distancing and planning, a reservation system has been set up for those who would like to swim, participate in group exercise, play racquetball, or put their children in ChildWatch. Members need to call the Y at 308-395-9622 to sign-up at least 24 hours in advance.
While the Y has been closed, deep cleaning and sanitizing has been done by Y staff. “We took the opportunity to repair and repaint the pool, paint hallways, update some bathrooms, paint handrails and stairs, refinish some floors, and replace several water fountains,” said Lemburg. Additional safety measures were installed at the front desk and around the building.
More information on the reopening procedures and the member code of conduct can be found on the website, www.giymca.org.
