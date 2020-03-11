The Arc of Central Nebraska will present Catalyst Awards on March 24 to six honorees, all of whom have made important and meaningful contributions in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The Catalyst Awards are a way to recognize those in our community who are instrumental in making our community inclusive,” said Julie Stahla, president of the Arc of Central Nebraska. “From employers to teachers to social/religious organizations and self-advocates themselves, the community of Grand Island makes strides every day to be inclusive.
“The Arc of Central Nebraska’s mission and goal is to advocate for and support families and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they may have choices where they live, work and play. These award winners are our partners in realizing these goals.”
The Catalyst Awards will be presented from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 24 at the Bosselman Event Center, 1607 S. Locust St.
Tickets are $25 and $15 and are on sale now at www.arccentralne.org. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket.
This is the first year of this signature event in Central Nebraska. Awards will be presented in six categories. Biographies of those being honored can be found on The Arc of Central Nebraska’s Catalyst Awards website.
The 2020 honorees are:
— Kristine McMullen — Educator of the Year
— Super Saver — Employer of the Year
— BPO Elks Lodge 604 & Resurrection Catholic Church — Organization(s) of the Year
— Kelly Davis — Professional of the Year
— Marty Wheeler — Self-Advocate of the Year
The Arc of Central Nebraska is a local chapter of a nonprofit organization made up of people with disabilities and their families. In the Grand Island area, The Arc of Central Nebraska provides legislative advocacy, self-advocacy training and educational training for people in the Hall and Howard County areas.
The Arc of Central Nebraska is an affiliated chapter of The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the United States.
