Kelly Davis, Teshawna Sawyer, Kathy Siemon, Beth Thompson and Kristi Veeder have been selected as new members of the Arc of Central Nebraska Board of Directors.
Davis is a professional in the field of services for people with disabilities. She has 35 years of experience, the last 15 with Mosaic. Davis is the recipient of the 2020 Arc of Central Nebraska’s Catalyst Award for Outstanding Professional.
Sawyer has supported and advocated for individuals with disabilities for more than 15 years. Her career has taken her from a direct-care staff to management to a shared-living provider. Sawyer lives in Grand Island with her two children and also shares her home with Matt A. She works for the Salvation Army as a human trafficking specialist.
Siemon is a longtime member of the Arc of Central Nebraska. She has served the organization in many capacities, including serving as membership chairwoman, helping with the newsletter and volunteering each year for the Journey of Hope fundraising activities. Siemon lives in Grand Island with her husband, Karl, and son, Craig, who is a person with disabilities.
Thompson is the circulation director at The Grand Island Independent. She grew up in Grand Island and now lives in Dannebrog.
Veeder has served as a volunteer with the Arc of Central Nebraska for the last year. She and her husband, Andy, have three adult children. Veeder, also, has a younger sister Kassie, who is a person with Down syndrome.
The new board members will join current members, Julie Stahla, president; Mike Follmer, past president; Val Killinger, secretary; Judy Vohland, legislative representative; Rebecca Hoobler, Richard Maciejewski and Ray McBride.
The Arc of Central Nebraska, a local chapter of a nonprofit organization, advocates for the rights and full participation of all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
