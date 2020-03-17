FILE PHOTO

The Arc of Central Nebraska is suspending all activities though Friday, April 17, 2020.

At that time, the Arc members will reevaluate resuming operations based on current conditions.

The Catalyst Awards scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2020 will be rescheduled to a later date this year.

All tickets already purchased will be honored at the new date which will be determined in later weeks, depending on restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members and the public will be notified when activities will resume.

In the meantime, please follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease control and be safe.

For updates and additional communications from the Arc of Central Nebraska, please visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/arccentralne or their webpage at www.arccentralne.org.

Please contact Audrey DeFrank, executive director at 308-379-8070 or arccentralne@hotmail.com for any questions or assistance.

