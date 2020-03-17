A rider (left) leads an Arc member into the hotel for lunch as Journey of Hope bicycle riders, who are part of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity's The Ability Experience, arrive at the Ramada by Wyndham-Midtown in Grand Island. The Ability Experience, formerly Push America, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities, including The Arc of Central Nebraska. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)