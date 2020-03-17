040719_Race004_JB.JPG

Participants take off from the start line at the annual Race For GRACE in downtown Grand Island. The event is a fundraiser for the GRACE Cancer Foundation. (Independent/Julie Blum)

 The Independent

Given the events of the recent pandemic, the GRACE Cancer Foundation has decided to postpone the 10th Annual Race for GRACE to Saturday, October 10, 2020.

GRACE Race Director Stacia Rice states: “We did not take this decision lightly but we want to do what is best for our community, the people that come out to the race as well as the people we serve. In a time when inspiration and resiliency are most needed, we have decided to quickly adapt how we rally and support our ever so strong GRACE community. We want you to keep your bodies strong, minds sharp and spirits high so you are ready when the race returns on Saturday, October 10, 2020.”

Other GRACE events and meetings are also being rescheduled at this time and will be communicated when all are finalized.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments