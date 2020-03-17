Given the events of the recent pandemic, the GRACE Cancer Foundation has decided to postpone the 10th Annual Race for GRACE to Saturday, October 10, 2020.
GRACE Race Director Stacia Rice states: “We did not take this decision lightly but we want to do what is best for our community, the people that come out to the race as well as the people we serve. In a time when inspiration and resiliency are most needed, we have decided to quickly adapt how we rally and support our ever so strong GRACE community. We want you to keep your bodies strong, minds sharp and spirits high so you are ready when the race returns on Saturday, October 10, 2020.”
Other GRACE events and meetings are also being rescheduled at this time and will be communicated when all are finalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.