Testing for the coronavirus will be conducted in Grand Island on Monday and Tuesday and in Hastings on Wednesday as part of TestNebraska.
In Grand Island, the work will be done from 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday. Testing in Hastings will run from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Registration is required. You can register online at testnebraska.com.
The state has announced that it will begin phasing in test scheduling for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to complete the test.
Testing will be done next week in 15 Nebraska cities.
“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” Dr. Gary Anthone, director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”
Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com orTestNebraska/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
To ensure test scheduling occurs in an orderly manner as testing is phased in for all, people aged 15 to 35 in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties can now schedule a test. This is in addition to the following priority categories already open for scheduling a test: first responders, health care providers, meatpacking workers, military employees, anyone working in a long-term care facility or nursing home, and anyone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, there are no limiting criteria for any individuals living in the state’s remaining 93 counties to schedule a test.
Nebraskans who haven’t already completed an assessment and wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es. Once the assessment is complete, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.
TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test.
