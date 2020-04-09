Additional testing will allow the Nebraska National Guard to test more health care workers, as well as homeless people and those who’ve been diagnosed as having COVID-19 but have not been tested.
The drive-thru testing at Fonner Park, which was to have concluded Wednesday, has been extended to Saturday. Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department announced today that the original five-day plan has been restored.
The testing is being done by the National Guard, and facilitated by Central District Health. About 75 people are tested per day.
First responders and health care workers were tested Tuesday and Wednesday. That group included long-term care workers, people who work in urgent care, clinics and hospitals, and emergency personnel.
“While we continue to provide testing for those groups of folks, we are also able to expand,” Anderson said in the community COVID-19 update from City Hall. Central District Health has reached out to “the homeless shelters and to other populations which are at higher risk for symptoms,” she said.
“You do not need a doctor’s order for the testing. But we have to have you on our roster or you will not be able to be tested,” Anderson said.
To get on the roster, call the Health Department at (308) 385-5175, “and we will do our very best to arrange testing,” Anderson said.
Testing will also include people who have been diagnosed by their providers as having COVID-19 but have not had a test. Those people should also call the Health Department first.
Area residents have been very fortunate this week because the governor and Department of Health and Human Services “have provided for us additional testing, which is much needed,” she said.
During her briefing, Anderson also urged families not to get together for Easter.
She herself would like to see her grandchildren in Omaha and Kansas City. “But I can’t. Because I know it’s not good for them, and it’s not good for me.”
She will connect with them via Facetime or some other means.
“This is a challenging time for us. And the bigger challenges are just ahead, and in the next few weeks,” Anderson said.
“It is absolutely essential that you choose to stay home, and not have a large gathering this weekend,” she said.
“I’m sure that we’re all tired of hearing about COVID,” Anderson said. “But we are far from being done hearing about COVID.”
Anderson wanted to thank the people “who are wishing us well as we continue with our work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have a number of community organizations and individuals who say they’re praying for us and wishing us good luck with all of the work that we’re doing. And we’re very appreciative.”
Mayor Roger Steele reported that he toured the JBS plant Thursday morning with two JBS executives and a member of the media.
“Everyone I saw on the production floor had the same personal protective gear that I was wearing,” Steele said. He wore a face mask, hardhat, frock, gloves, ear plug and a balaclava, “which covers the head and neck and leaves only the eyes exposed,” he said. People’s eyes are covered with safety glasses.
“In addition to that, hand sanitizer stations were readily available,” Steele said. “I saw social distancing being practiced, with workers separated by Plexiglass dividers at work stations and in break rooms.”
The 3,600 local JBS employees are considered to be part of critical infrastructure “because our national security depends on food production,” Steele said. “We can eat because they work. We should be thankful for our food heroes, who grow our food, who process our food, who deliver our food to grocery stores and who make it available to us.”
