Grand Island’s water has received a clean bill of health for another year.
The city’s annual water quality report detailed potentially harmful substances in the water, and all are below acceptable levels.
The report, required by the Environmental Protection Agency, covers all testing completed through the 2019 calendar year.
“It provides good information to our customers as far as what the quality of the water is in town,” Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said.
Grand Island’s water is groundwater drawn from the sand and gravel aquifer that underlies the city.
Without care, it is susceptible to contaminants.
“We’ve had some issues over the years with groundwater contamination,” Luchsinger said. “All the water came from wells in the city itself and then back in the early ’60s we created a well field on an island in the Platte River and that’s where we get basically all of our water. It’s a very good source. It’s clean and it’s ample.”
No violations were detected of allowable levels of regulated and unregulated substances.
The report details 22 substances.
“There are 76 contaminants we’re required to test for and publish,” Luchsinger said. “We’re required to test for them and the ones you see in the report are the ones we detected levels. There’s quite a few that aren’t on there because we don’t have any issues with them.”
Atrazine, a runoff from herbicide used on row crops, had .0282 parts per billion at the highest levels detected, with a maximum allowable level of 3 ppb.
Arsenic, from erosion of natural deposits or from industrial production, was found at 3.29 ppb, with a maximum level of 10.
While a substance has been detected in the water, it does not mean that it is unsafe to drink, the report states.
“Our goal is to keep all (detected substances) below their respective maximum allowable levels,” it states.
The two contaminants of greatest concern for the city are copper and uranium.
“Those are both being controlled,” Luchsinger said. “We have treatment systems for both those things now at our well field. We’ve got those things under control.”
Uranium, a result of natural erosion, was detected from 15.3 to 26.7 ppb, with a maximum level of 30 ppb.
Copper, from corrosion of household plumbing systems, as well as natural erosion, was found at 0.647 parts per million, at the 90th percentile of sites tested.
Its action level, which is the concentration that, if exceeded, would require action, is 1.3 PPM.
Samples were taken from homes throughout the community.
Luchsinger lauded the quality of Grand Island’s water.
“The water itself, you won’t find it any purer anywhere,” he said. “It attracts, not necessarily contaminants, but minerals. It’s a lot of naturally occurring things. As far as things that are causing concerns with our customers, we’ve got those things under control.”
Feedback from Grand Island’s customers has been good, Luchsinger said.
“I haven’t had a lot of feedback from our residential customers, but I do get inquiries from some of our commercial or industrial customers, as far as when the report’s coming out next, so I know they’re paying attention to it,” he said. “I’m sure they have some quality assurances they have to do as far as their products.”
There are several ways residents can help protect their drinking water, the report notes:
n Eliminate excess use of lawn and garden fertilizers and pesticides, which contain hazardous chemicals.
n Pick up after your pets.
n Properly dispose of hazardous household waste, such as motor oil and pharmaceuticals, rather than throwing them away or pouring down a drain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.