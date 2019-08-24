Frogeye leaf spot is a fungal disease in soybeans that causes tan spots with red-purple margins in the upper leaf canopy of affected fields.
Symptoms tend to develop after flowering and, if infection is severe, lesions may join together and develop irregular patterns of blight.
Management options for frogeye leaf spot include: genetic resistance, crop rotation, tillage (if applicable to your operation), and the use of fungicides. A fungicide application at the R3 growth stage (pod set) tends to work well in managing this fungal pathogen in soybeans.
However, in 2018, fungicide resistance to the QoI fungicides (formerly known as strobilurin fungicides) was confirmed in soybeans fields in Iowa and South Dakota. If a fungicide application is to be made, use a product that has two or more active ingredients from multiple fungicide classes to help avoid fungicide resistance.
There has been some potential concern about failed fungicide applications in managing frogeye leaf spot in Nebraska. If fungicide applications were made to manage frogeye leaf spot and disease continued to develop, contact your local Extension Office or Extension Plant Pathologists Tamra Jackson-Ziems at tjackson3@unl.edu or via Twitter at @tjcksn.
Submit samples to the Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln to determine if fungicide resistance could be an issue. When collecting samples, collect enough symptomatic leaves to fill a gallon food storage bag, refrigerate the sample, and contact Jackson-Ziems for testing purposes.
More information about frogeye leaf spot, fungicide resistance concerns, and sample collection can be found online at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/frogeye-leaf-spot-northeast-nebraska.
Last alfalfa cutting concerns
Now that September is just around the corner, producers need to be thinking about how much hay they have, how much they need to get through the winter and when to make their last cutting of alfalfa for successful winterization.
For plants to successfully winterize, they need five or six weeks of continuous growth in the fall. The average frost date in this part of the state ranges anywhere from Sept. 21 to Oct. 10. While this may seem like a wide spread, some areas may experience the first fall frost earlier than others. Knowing when your area typically experiences the first frost will help in determining when to begin winterizing your alfalfa.
Begin winterizing alfalfa fields about three weeks prior to the first fall frost date. Harvesting alfalfa during the winterization process can be very stressful to plants as it reduces the amount of carbohydrates stored in the roots. These carbohydrates are essential for alfalfa stand health and overall productivity in the following growing season.
Plant stress may be compounded depending on how many times the crop was harvested this year. Fields cut four or more times in a season are more susceptible to winter injury. Determine the best time to start winterizing your alfalfa fields this year and if a final cutting should take place before or after the winterization period.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.