WOOD RIVER — Wood River Rural Schools has a familiar face as its next superintendent.
Terry Zessin officially began his superintendent duties on July 1, but his first day in the office was Monday. Prior to transitioning into his new role, he served as the middle school/high school principal at Wood River for 12 years.
During his time at Wood River, Zessin said, he has been fortunate to work with two former superintendents — James Haley and Cynthia Huff — who both encouraged him to apply for the superintendent’s job.
Zessin said he was honored that the Wood River Board of Education selected him this past January, and is looking forward to serving in his new role. He added that since he was with the district in his previous role, he was able to work with Haley to transition to the superintendent’s office.
“I think it is a good situation; I know the personnel and I know the buildings,” Zessin said. “The idea is to make a greater impact for students and the district in general. I have been here 12 years as a high school principal and I feel it is a natural progression. I am person that sets goals, goes out and tries to achieve them.”
Zessin said his goal as superintendent is to get the most out of both staff and students. He said he believes they have “unlimited potential” and wants to help students find it and help them realize what they can achieve.
“Whether I have been a teacher, a coach or a principal, that has been my ultimate goal,” Zessin said. “As I was brought up, I was pushed hard by my teachers and coaches. I ultimately want to make people realize what they can really do.”
Another goal, he said, is to be an active superintendent who gets out of his office and visits with students.
“One of my goals is to be visible at the elementary school,” Zessin said. “My excitement is to be able to go down and read to the elementary students and hang out with them. That is what I am looking forward to.”
Zessin said one of his challenges will be creating the school budget, especially in a time of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the pandemic has presented, and will continue to present, challenges in his first year.
As a first-year superintendent, Zessin said having to make decisions related to the pandemic is “a little nerve-racking” and stressful, but that he is doing the best he can by collaborating with teachers and the two district principals, and reaching out to families to make the best decisions possible.
“With COVID, we have to look at how we are going to have school, whether or not we have masks, how to social distance within the school and how to not have kids transition as much,” he said.
“The last month has been almost a daily Zoom call, whether it is with (Lou Platte) conference superintendents, the educational service Unit, the Central District Health Department, the governor or the Nebraska Department of Education.”
