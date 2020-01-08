A longtime Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member has filed for re-election to the board.
Ward A member Terry Brown, 54, has served on the board since 2004.
Brown said he is running for re-election because he’s “not done” serving.
“For school board, it is easy to get behind what we do because it is for kids,” he said. “My passion for kids has not changed. We are on a roll with (getting) a lot of things started with the academies and whatnot. We have some things going and it seems like a weird time to step down, so I want to keep going.”
Brown said some of the accomplishments the board has achieved during his most recent term have been the implementation of the academies at Grand Island Senior High and programs to increase rigor among students.
“We are trying to set kids — not just in high school, but in K-12 — up for college- or career-readiness, and that has really been our focus the last four years,” he said.
Brown added the GIPS board has also instituted a district strategic plan that “has really been our focus as a board.”
“We are monitoring that process, but then we tweak it as we go,” he said. “That really helps set the direction. It is a lot easier for the staff to look at that and go, ‘OK, that is what we are aiming for.’ To me, that makes a lot of difference.”
As a GIPS board member, Brown said he aims to put GIPS students first, but also balances that with the interests of GIPS taxpayers by working to be “very frugal” with the budget.
“When I first got on the board, we did not have much of a reserve at all,” he said. “Some of that had been started when (GIPS Chief Financial Officer) Virgil (Harden) started. That changed immediately at that time. It has built up to the point where we really do have the reserve we should have. We are being frugal in making sure we are making wise choices in how we spend money.”
Brown said that if people like what the district is currently doing, he has been a part of it and that people should choose to re-elect him. He added that as an incumbent, he is well-versed on issues such as school finance, which he feels is needed from GIPS board members.
Brown currently faces no opposition for his Ward A seat. There is only one seat up for election in Ward A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.