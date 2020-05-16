Planting progress has moved rapidly in our region of the state and for those who planted early, we have seen lots of plants emerging over the last two weeks.
This past week, portions of Nebraska experienced a drop in temperatures, especially for overnight lows. The major concern we have with drops in air temperatures this time of year is the potential for cold/frost damage. When air temperatures drop into the low 30s or upper 20s F for several hours, emerged plants are at a higher risk to frost damage and potentially death.
Frost damage can be seen in low spots in the field, in microclimates or throughout the field. Damage may be dependent on the air temperatures, length of time plants were exposed to cold temperatures, moisture availability, or other environmental/field conditions.
Corn plants exposed to these conditions may look watery, wilted or brown above the soil line. Fortunately, the growing point of corn is still below the soil line at this time so it’s very possible these plants will recover.
Emerging soybeans are a little different as their growing point is above the soil line. Frost damage can be seen in several different ways ranging from discolored cotyledons, pinched hypocotyl hooks, or the first true leaves dying.
Soybeans with pinched or soft hypocotyl hooks do not tend to recover whereas if the damage is on the cotyledons but not on the growing point, plants could recover. However, if the growing point is damaged, plants might not recover well. It’s important to scout these fields though as new growth may develop in the axillary buds near the cotyledons.
The important thing to remember when assessing damage is to wait a few days before heading out to the field. Waiting three to seven days to assess frost damage will be important depending on how cold air temperatures were and how long the cold spell lasted in your area.
When scouting and assessing damage, make sure to dig up several plants and determine if their growing point is still white/yellow and firm (healthy) or if it’s brown and soft. Plants should recover if their growing point is still firm and healthy. If not, producers may need to consider their options. This might include leaving the crop if stands are high enough, replanting, or clipping dead tissue.
When assessing damage, walk throughout the field and stop several times to determine how many plants are healthy in 1/1000th of an acre. If plants appear healthy and stands are good, recovery is likely and there’s no need to replant. If plants don’t appear to have a high probability of recovering and there are large gaps in the row, replanting may be necessary.
Replanting will depend greatly on time of year, equipment costs, seed availability and environmental conditions. Later planting dates may result in fewer growing degree days and less yield potential depending on environmental conditions this growing season and the varieties selected.
The last option of clipping away dead tissue to allow new growth is interesting as there have been mixed results on yield impact. Some studies have shown that clipping away dead tissue has increased yield as much as 40% compared to non-clipped plants, whereas research conducted in Nebraska in the 1990s demonstrated that clipping dead tissue after a frost did not increase yields and may actually reduce overall plant stands.
Corn and soybean fields that did experience frost damage may also be more susceptible to bacterial rots as cells have been compromised due to cold damage, allowing bacteria to readily enter the plant. Soft rots could be an issue if there is a history of bacterial diseases in the field. Keep an eye on these fields this spring and submit samples to UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic if necessary.
It’s still early in the growing season but for those who had cold/frost damage already this spring, wait a few days to assess the damage and then consider your options. For more information when assessing frost damaged fields, consult these two CropWatch articles: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2017/do-i-need-replant-my-corn; https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2017/risk-freeze-damage-early-planted-emerged-corn.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.