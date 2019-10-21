Teens were able to learn more about what the Grand Island Public Library offers during an activity Monday night.
The library hosted a teen zombie scavenger hunt as part of Teentober, which is a month filled with teen activities. Library Assistant II Elle Supencheck said since it is October, the library “wanted to include something spooky and creepy,” which happened to be zombies.
“It was a choose-your-own-adventure scavenger hunt,” she said. “Each clue had a little snippet of the story and they had a choice of where to go next. The kids had to explore different areas of the library,” she said. “They had to go to areas they may have never been to before, like the biography section or the non-fiction section.”
There were six teams of teens who participated in Monday night’s zombie teen scavenger hunt.
Supencheck said some clues had one or two choices, while others did not have a choice on where teens could go. She added the last step in the scavenger hunt story was that there were some librarians the teens had to save by shooting zombies.
Teens participating in the zombie scavenger hunt were able to shoot Nerf guns in a zombie shooting range set up in one of the library’s meeting rooms. The goal, Supencheck said, was to shoot as many paper zombie targets assembled on tables as possible.
Grand Island Senior High freshmen Angela Hall and Abigail Zlomke said during the teen zombie scavenger hunt Monday night, they learned to “search hard” for things in the library.
“With the first clue, we were wandering around, wondering if we missed something,” Zlomke said. “We didn’t think it was in plain site, so we were looking through books and looking through chairs.”
Hall and Zlomke said during the scavenger hunt, they learned where they could find biographies in the library.
“There just seems to be a lot of them scattered all over the place,” Hall said.
After the scavenger hunt, teens were able to make their own smoothies and enjoy other snacks such as yogurt and Halloween candy.
Zlomke said at the end of the event that the best part about it was “hanging out with friends.”
“It was a fun opportunity,” she said.
Supencheck said she hopes those attending the teen zombie scavenger hunt “had a lot of fun” and learned more about areas of the library they can use for school and/or for fun in the future.
