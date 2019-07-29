Ted George turned a cornfield into a 32.8-acre park in northwest Grand Island. A tribute has blossomed at the park to show that George’s work is not forgotten.
George, who died Wednesday at the age of 91, created both the park and the Northwest Community Baseball League, which evolved into Northwest Little League. That league remains popular today, with 400 baseball players and 220 softball players.
George initially built the ballfields to give kids a place to play. He persuaded landowners to donate land to create a park.
George and his first wife, Jean, made many trips to Lincoln to get the park approved. One of their sons, Randy, says his dad didn’t like the word “no.”
Originally known as Capital Heights Park, it was dedicated on July 4, 1976.
In 1991 — the year after Jean died — Randy and a couple of his dad’s friends appeared before the Grand Island City Council. They brought a petition with hundreds of names on it. The council unanimously voted to change the name to George Park.
Originally, it was a county park. And then, as Grand Island grew in that direction, “the city took it over,” said Parks and Recreations Director Todd McCoy.
George’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St.
Because of what he’s meant to Grand Island, Randy says his father was a “giant” locally.
“He gave a lot of his time to the community, because he cared so much about the kids,” said Randy, 58.
Although he started out building baseball diamonds, his dad always had a broader vision, Randy said. He was very good at surrounding himself with people who would see that the kids had uniforms, and that the league would remain healthy, he said.
He was always doing things for the betterment of Grand Island, Randy said.
“He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. He was just a very kind-hearted man,” he said.
There were three things Ted George loved, his son said. He had a love for kids deep in his heart. In addition, “He loved a good ribeye and he loved to play poker.”
A Lexington native, George had lived in Grand Island since 1960.
In 2007, George told George Ayoub that the seeds for the baseball league were planted by bored young people.
“Some kids were throwing rocks at my house,” George said. “I ran out and asked them why they were doing that, and they said there was nothing else to do. I thought, if they can throw rocks at my house, then they can throw a baseball.”
Randy, who now lives in Highland Village, Texas, believes that story dates to 1966.
By 1972 the league had 250 boys and girls on 17 teams playing on six fields.
George is the reason that baseball and softball are played at George Park, said Tony Chapman, president of Northwest Little League.
Younger kids play some of their games nearby. But, “Any kid who is basically 10 years or older plays every one of their games at George Park,” Chapman said.
In addition to playground equipment and picnic shelters, George Park is home to four diamonds.
Admirers of George’s work hope those diamonds are forever.