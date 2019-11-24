CHAPMAN — In Chapman, people are pretty much guaranteed at least one Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a great demonstration of teamwork.
Two churches, Chapman Fire and Rescue, the Chapman Community Improvement Association and assorted individuals collaborate to present the annual Community dinner every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Seventeen members of Chapman Fire and Rescue were on hand for Sunday’s meal, which ran from noon to 1:30 p.m. Those people made and served the mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and stuffing. They also cleaned up at the end of the meal, which was in the school’s Detweiler Gymnasium.
The Chapman Community Improvement Association purchased 10 turkeys, which were cooked by people around town. The improvement group also provided plates, napkins and forks.
Members of First Baptist Church and the Methodist Church play big roles. Every year, one of the church groups makes desserts, and the other group brings salads. The churches alternate each year.
The end result is a lot of food.
“If you go away hungry, it’s your own fault,” says Fredie Von Ohlen, one of the regular attendees.
Chapman doesn’t just have Eagle Pride. It also has turkey pride.
“There’s no such thing as a bad turkey meal,” said Tom Bornemeier.
Chapman’s early start on Thanksgiving means that some people will be eating turkey dinner again later in the week.
Jetta and Fredie Von Ohlen will be eating two more Thanksgiving meals. “And we could have gone to another one clear up in Creighton, Neb.,” she said.
Chris Moser didn’t overdo it this year. Last year, he said he needed help getting home.
Nola Oberhelman was enjoying the salad she brought, which her family calls Green Death. It’s made with mayonnaise, cottage cheese, celery, onions, lime Jello and a little bit of vinegar.
She was with her husband of 44 years, Stanley.
On Thursday, the Oberhelmans will probably have ham. “I’m going to feed just him,” she said.
Tanner Parker, 21, was enjoying taco salad, which his mother, Karis, made for the occasion. They were dining with one of his grandmothers, Rose Parker.
Karis’ mother, the late Janice Walker, was known for her taco salad. She also had the idea for the community Thanksgiving meal. It would be good, she said, to provide a meal for people who had few options for Thanksgiving.
The Baptist minister at the time picked up on the idea, making the turkey and mashed potatoes. The other church joined in, and the tradition continues about 15 years later.
At the same table were Jana Cunningham and her mother, Frances Petersen. Cunningham liked the friendly atmosphere of Sunday’s dinner. Because many people arrive straight from church, they’re still in a thankful mood, she said.
Petersen, by the way, turns 95 on Christmas.
She doesn’t look 95. “She doesn’t act like 95, either,” Cunningham said.
Melanie Marshall of North Platte was very happy because she was with her family. That included her 12-year-old son, Ashton, who shot his first two deer Saturday near Scotia. Ashton’s brother, Colton, 25, just moved to this area with his wife.
Melanie was with her boyfriend, Terry Bates, who was very satisfied with the meal.
The Von Ohlens, who live three miles east of Worms, have been married 52 years.
Fredie, 81, still works at Penrose Manufacturing in Gran Island. “I’ve not ready to look at four walls,” said Fredie, who was wearing shorts Sunday, which he usually does.
Jetta brought a corn bread with cherry filling topping.
Two people happy to return to Chapman were Paul and Betty Brooks. They moved to Grand Island two and a half years ago. They still own an acreage where their daughter and family live.
Betty, 82, and Paul, 86, have been married 62 years. When they got married, they were 19 and 23. He was in the Air Force for 20 years.
The two spouses take care of each other. “And we’re best friends,” she said.
A free-will offering was accepted for the meal. Some people also brought canned goods. An estimated 200 to 250 people enjoyed the dinner.
Kristina Vlcek, president of the Chapman Community Improvement Association, said it’s great “to see all these people you haven’t probably seen for a year.”
Vlcek extended thanks to those who helped. “I really like that we’re a close-knit community, and everybody can work together to come together to create something like this. I hope to see it continue many, many years.”
With the long-term future of the Chapman school up in the air, people in Chapman can be thoughtful about the future.
One woman said it’s a family community.
Bornemeier said when you’re a small town, “the school and the children hold things together.”
Fire Chief Francis McCulla said helping with the meal is good public relations for the fire department.
“This community’s got to stay together because this may not be here anymore,” McCulla said, gesturing at the school around him.
