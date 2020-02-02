State senators reconvened in Lincoln last month ready to consider new bills at the State Capitol for the 2020 legislative session.
Proposals including property tax relief and a new business tax incentive program have remained big topics of discussion for our elected officials. Here’s a look at a few of them:
Property tax relief: This year, Gov. Pete Ricketts has promised to work with our lawmakers on a property tax package, pledging $500 million in state money to lower taxes for businesses, homeowners and farmers.
Lower property taxes mean more money to invest back into your businesses and the community. Fortunately, it also means more opportunities for local businesses to expand and makes Nebraska more attractive for new companies.
LB153 – Military retirement income: Senators have given first round approval to LB153, a bill that would allow military retirees to exclude half of their military retirement benefit pay from state income tax. Military tax relief is important for many reasons, one being it keeps us competitive with surrounding states.
Currently, we are at a disadvantage to our neighbors who have exempted military retirement pay from state income taxation.
Nebraska veterans are a great asset to the state; they are skilled and trained and we want them to continue calling Nebraska home. Oftentimes, retired military have the interest and desire to begin a second career or otherwise get plugged into their communities. With Nebraska’s need for more highly trained and skilled workers, we don’t want to lose this talent to states with more favorable tax policies.
LB720 – ImagiNE Nebraska Act: Incentives mean opportunity. Over the past year, many legislators, leaders and economic developers have rallied in support of LB720 as it gives Nebraska the opportunity to become an even more attractive place for business. The ImagiNE Nebraska Act encourages the creation of high-paying jobs and investment by Nebraska employers. This will help our state, as well as Grand Island, win projects and developments that may never have considered Nebraska otherwise.
For Grand Island to have a prosperous future, we must continue to bring in and retain talented workers, create jobs, and good economic growth. LB720 sets Grand Island up for better resources, investments and job growth.
LB305 – Paid Family Medical Leave: Earlier this session, senators debated a bill that would guarantee paid leave to Nebraskans. LB305 would require employers with four or more employees to provide paid sick and safe leave. Fortunately, from a business operations standpoint, the proposal stalled after two days of debate.
Bills to watch
More than 100 new bills have been proposed and are being discussed this year. In addition to the proposals already mentioned, the Chamber is watching bills that would amend the state constitution to eliminate the state income tax over a four-year period; change individual income tax brackets; change sales tax provisions relating to gross receipts; and change the sales tax rate and impose sales tax on additional services.
Chamber of Commerce staff is committed to being well-versed on all bills that affect business, workforce and education, so businesses can concentrate on running their companies.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at (308) 382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com
