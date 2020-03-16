According to Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover, the COVID-19 threat is no snow day.
In the case of a snow day, Grover said, GIPS is waiting for snow to stop falling, ice to unthaw or the wind to die down. With the recent coronavirus outbreak, there is uncertainty about the virus and the district must combat its spread by closing schools.
“Combatting COVID-19 is something we are going to have to play a major role in being able to mitigate or slow down the spread of the virus,” she told the GIPS Board of Education Monday. “That is exactly what the school closure is designed to do.”
Grover said that Monday was the first day of a GIPS closure for at least this week, but that as the district learns more about COVID-19, it weighs more heavily on administrators because they do not know when students will be able to return to their classrooms. This is something district administrators will be working on daily this week.
“It was so hard for us to make that call (to close school), simply because we know who we are and what we are to our students,” she said. “We also know that every little support we can provide to our students on a daily basis is going to make a difference in our lives.”
Grover said GIPS students will be going to a virtual learning space next week with online learning for grades 1-12. She said the first step is ensuring students are able to obtain their devices from school. The district is expected to have information on its website later this week that gives instructions to parents on how students can receive these devices.
She said online learning will prepare the students for the future, while also providing teachers with a new teaching experience.
“They are taking time this week to continue to explore resources,” Grover said. “They are getting training on those so they will also understand how to best engage with our students while they operate on digital platforms.”
She said GIPS realizes that Internet access is an issue for many GIPS families. She said the district has researched the issue and is looking to take advantage of free resources that are available.
According to a press release, Spectrum will provide free broadband and Wi-Fi access to K-12 students and college students in need for 60 days. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Students can take advantage of this service by calling (844)-488-8395.
“I think the key is going to be helping our parents understand how to access some of those free resources that are out there,” Grover said.
GIPS will begin offering Grab ’n’ Go breakfast and lunch for students at seven different school locations Tuesday.
She added the district recognizes that many activities and events students look forward to may be “altered or not done at all,” so the district needs to look at creative and innovative ways to honor and preserve these moments for students and their families.
Grover said GIPS is also looking at ways to deal with mental health issues students may deal with as a result of the school closure and the coronavirus.
We are thinking about how we can make makeshift opportunities to continue to provide support in that area,” she said. “We are thinking about how we can do telehealth, along with ways to think about those students.
Grover added: “We know the more they are away from school, and if they are in a situation where they are quarantined or isolated, that is something for us to think about in how to continue to keep those students engaged.”
At its meeting Monday night, the GIPS Board of Education took measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in four separate votes.
In 8-0 votes, the board voted to authorize Grover to grant a paid leave of absence for a specific number of duty days with full wages and benefits to employees “experiencing certain conditions in regard to the COVID-19 virus.”
It also authorized Grover to work with health department officials for advice on any functions that may involve large groups of people, to take all necessary action to declare COVID-19 an emergency and to monitor the coronavirus conditions with the state of Nebraska and ESU 10 based on the directives of Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
The votes also authorized Grover to determine and decide all issues related to closing attendance centers, adjusting the school year calendar, taking measures to continue educational services, assigning certificated and non-certificated staff as needed, and extracurricular activities.
