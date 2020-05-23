EDITOR’S NOTE: Grand Island Public Schools is not included in this story. An article on its efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic can be read online at bit.ly/3ekFl4v
When the coronavirus began to spread across Nebraska and Hall County in March, the Grand Island schools worked to prepare for its impact.
On March 13, administrators from Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic, Northwest Public Schools, Heartland Lutheran High School and Trinity Lutheran School spoke at a joint press conference on their plans for school in light of the pandemic.
At the time, all of the schools said they would remain in session. However, by March 15, the schools reversed course, ceased all in-person learning and moved to e-learning.
Grand Island Central Catholic
Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said his school had “a pretty good heads up” from the Central District Health Department two weeks prior to its decision to close school that it needed to have a plan for online learning in place.
Engle said the school started working on a plan for e-learning, but never expected it would be needed through the end of the school year.
“We started gathering some of the resources we needed to get our staff prepared for if school closed,” he said. “It was hypothetical at that point, so it was a ‘trial by fire’ once it hit. But I have to applaud our staff for how well they adjusted, and our students, too. We all felt it was coming, but once it happened, it was still pretty wild.”
Engle said the weekend of the state boys basketball tournament, he received messages from parents who are physicians, as well as a letter from 15 local physicians, advising GICC and other Grand Island schools not to return to school on March 16.
At that point, he said, he called an emergency GICC school board meeting to allow the board to hear firsthand from some of these physicians.
“It was eye-opening hearing directly from the physicians in the field what the lay of the land looked like in Grand Island,” Engle said. “A huge shout out to them for reaching out to the school administrators and giving us an unbiased presentation of facts, because that was really key in our response and decision to close school when we did.”
On March 15, he announced in a video on the GICC Facebook page that the school planned to cease all student gatherings, including classes, practices and activities, until further notice.
“I wholeheartedly believe that had medical professionals not reached out to myself and the other Grand Island school administrators, there is no way we would have closed,” Engle said.
“It is hard for a lot of reasons” to close school, he said. While it was easy to get students their textbooks and Chromebooks for e-learning, it was difficult because it was uncharted territory for teachers, students and parents.
“We got organized pretty fast. Those first couple weeks were really an uphill climb for my staff,” Engle said. “I think the entire thing was pretty challenging for parents because there is so much adversity they are facing right now outside of the realm of school because it seems that every industry has been turned upside down.”
Like other Grand Island schools, he said, GICC worked to provide internet to families in need by purchasing connectivity for those who needed it.
He added he and his staff also worked to distribute meals as part of the GIPS lunch program.
“When we are in the building, in terms of the hierarchy of needs, we can take care of those physical needs in the building,” Engle said. “We can make sure the heat is on in the winter, that kids are fed and basic hygiene needs are met. It is hard to take care of those low-level physical needs when kids are at home.
“We did everything we could to make sure that those bottom-rung hierarchy needs were met before we moved on to the learning component.”
Northwest
Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards said his district stepped into its COVID-19 response “slowly.” The district began its response by doing some enrichment-type activities for the first two weeks while waiting for guidance from the state and the Nebraska Department of Education.
As Northwest prepared for a potential move to e-learning, Edwards said, teachers met in their Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) to develop lesson plans that were aligned to each grade level and subject.
He said some of the teachers at the middle school and high school levels had done some “flipped classroom” work (a mixture of classroom and online learning), but, for many, e-learning was new to them.
“We went from 0 to 100 pretty quick where we went from classroom instruction on Thursday, March 12, to e-learning on Monday, March 16. We haven’t been in school since then,” Edwards said. “We just wanted to make sure we were giving it our due diligence to make sure we were ready for kids when we went live (with e-learning).”
At the administrative level, he said, building administrators discussed what grading would look like and decided to go to a pass/fail model to balance second semester since Northwest had just wrapped up its third quarter on March 12.
“We went a little slower than some of the other districts, but the end result is that when we were ready to go live (with e-learning) we felt comfortable,” Edwards said. “For the most part, we hit the ground running.”
He said he applauds the work of the Northwest technology staff to get devices to students and to work to provide them with internet connectivity for e-learning. The district also worked to ensure its teachers had the right internet connection.
“We made those contacts to find out if they had a device at a home or if they need a school device,” Edwards said. “If so, we made the arrangements to get those out. Part of that was asking, ‘With your device, what kind of connectivity do you have?’”
After announcing on March 15 that it would cease in-person classes indefinitely, he said, Northwest evaluated the situation week by week to decide if it should continue with e-learning or resume in-person classes until the state announced the latter would not be allowed until after the school year was set to end.
“We didn’t know what the outlook was. We started preparing our teachers that next week for online learning,” Edwards said. “It was somewhere in that time when the governor — instead of going health department by health department — issued a statewide directed health measure through May 31. So the answer was there for us.”
While Northwest schools were closed for in-person learning due to COVID-19, Edwards said the district worked to have personal contacts with students and teachers. Homeroom and advisory teachers made phone calls to students, while administrators called staff members.
“One administrator would give a personal call to a staff member to continue those relationships,” he said. “Those phone calls are not necessarily school-related; it is just checking in to see how they are doing and if there is anything we can do to help.”
Heartland Lutheran
Chief School Administrator Tim Leech said that when the COVID-19 outbreak began, Heartland Lutheran High School expected the school to be closed for a period of time, so it started to plan for it.
“The first steps were just catching everybody up to speed on what it was going to look like long-term,” Leech said. “We spent three or four days getting our teachers ready to go. Luckily, we had an advantage with that first week being spring break for us, so we had the time to prepare teachers and students for what this would look like online.”
He said Heartland Lutheran students already did a number of things with their Chromebooks and were comfortable with online learning. As far as teachers, they had to work to become comfortable creating video lessons and Zoom lectures for e-learning.
A big thing for Heartland Lutheran, Leech said, was ensuring that its students and teachers had the internet capability at home to “pull all of this (e-learning) off.” The school worked with Spectrum to provide internet access to those who needed it and within three days, the entire student body and teaching staff was ready to move to online learning.
“I think our teachers, our students and everybody involved did a fantastic job,” he said. “We, from the very beginning, pushed forward with our curriculum. We didn’t do enrichment activities or anything. Everything counted and we continued to teach our curriculum. Everybody jumped on board and we have not seen any variance in academics.”
Leech said that while no one was fully prepared for what the COVID-19 pandemic would bring, Heartland Lutheran did not feel caught off guard in its response.
“Our teachers actually said, ‘Thank you,’ because they felt very prepared for what was coming,” he said. “We have been focusing a lot on being able to reach students with technology and teaching technology, both in and out of the classroom. We felt as prepared as anyone could have possibly been.”
Trinity Lutheran
Once COVID-19 started spreading across Nebraska, Trinity Lutheran Principal Jerrita Staehr said, her school planned for what its online learning platform would look like and how this would be delivered online.
Staehr said this was not hard for the school to figure out.
“A lot of our classrooms were already using Google Classroom, so we made those assignments available on our school website,” she said. “If they didn’t have Google Classroom, a lot of our teachers used Seesaw. A lot of them have been trained for technology usage through Tech 21, so they were ready with that, even though they had not used it extensively before.”
Staehr said e-learning at Trinity Lutheran meant a lot more hours of planning and preparation, compared to in-person, face-to-face learning, as they have to make their lessons clear without having students physically present.
“That is kind of difficult because you have to prepare for and anticipate problems or questions ahead of time and make it (teaching) as clear as you can,” she said. “Sometimes, you make that recording of that lesson and there are still some questions, so you follow up.”
Staehr said Trinity Lutheran teachers followed up with students by holding one-on-one meetings or tutor sessions as needed. In some cases, teachers followed up with another video to answer questions that may not have been addressed initially.
“So we were ready with that (e-learning) very early,” she said. “Once we decided to close, we said we still had to continue. We started March 18 online. We were closed for a couple days and then we were ready to reopen online. We didn’t know at that point whether it would be two weeks or longer.”
Once the two weeks of e-learning got extended and the order came out from the state that students could not be in the school building, Staehr said, Trinity Lutheran realized “it was a marathon and not a sprint” and had to adjust its e-learning for a full quarter of instruction.
“I think our teachers have responded well,” she said. “There were times when we had to adjust what we were doing because it was not working as effectively as we thought it would.”
With the move to e-learning, Staehr said, Trinity Lutheran worked to ensure its students had internet access and devices needed to do their schoolwork.
“We made sure they had internet and we pretty much had that across the board. I checked on some people, but most of them had that or were able to get it somewhere,” she said. “The other thing is that not everybody had devices. So we had to send devices home with those who expressed they needed them. Then, they borrowed them for the quarter.”
With the school closing being hard on some students, Staehr said, Trinity Lutheran teachers went above and beyond to respond to the social and emotional needs of students. One teacher dropped off May Day baskets to students, while other teachers would personally visit a child who may have been struggling.
“Those kinds of things have been really good to address some of the emotional needs of the kids,” she said. “As I am hearing about those, I really appreciate the work that our teachers have done along those lines in connecting with families.”
What’s next?
All of the Grand Island school administrators said the reopening of their schools in the fall is an unknown at this time, but that they are hoping to reopen then.
Leech said June and July should tell him and his fellow administrators what school will look like in the fall with further guidance from the state.
“While we are expecting to be in our classrooms, we are also planning going forward to continue online learning to at least start the year,” he said of Heartland Lutheran. “Really, we are hoping, praying and expecting to be back in our classrooms together, because that is how education is supposed to be.”
Staehr said the plan for Trinity Lutheran is to be able to reopen in the fall, but that, like Heartland Lutheran, it is waiting for further guidance from the state. When school does reopen, she expects there to be some reteaching due to the loss of some in-person learning.
“I think that at the beginning of every year, you have some reteaching and review, so we have to just figure that out based on where our kids are coming in at,” she said. “We didn’t do any spring testing, so we don’t have those scores to go off of. It will just be some observation and some informal assessments.”
Edwards said Northwest is gearing up as if its schools will be allowed to reopen in August. Like Staehr, he said he believes there will be some reteaching of topics once school reopens.
One of the conversations Northwest has had, he said, is whether to give its Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing right away next school year to gauge what kind of reteaching teachers need to do.
Engle said GICC is trying to avoid the “cram session” at the beginning of the year where teachers quickly run through the fourth quarter and shorten the curriculum during the upcoming school year as a result.
He said GICC plans to “sprinkle in” some fourth-quarter topics throughout the school year.
“We will strand it and try to spiral it as much as we can so that we are hitting these things in the midst of also picking up those important new concepts,” Engle said. “It will take some professional development from my staff and it is going to be a change in terms of how we usually teach a subject. But it is nothing my staff cannot do.”
He said he believes GICC — and all Grand Island schools — will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and ready to approach the fall “with guns blazing.”
“All in all, I think we are going to be able to provide our students with everything that they need to be successful in the long run,” Engle said. “In hindsight, it is not only the curriculum knowledge that my students are gaining. I think my students have also gained a lot of life knowledge over the last two months, too.”
