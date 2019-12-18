The Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) Wednesday approved sending a $5 million tax increment financing request for a new retirement village on to the Regional Planning Commission.
The retirement village will be built west of the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center, which is south of Husker Highway and west of Highway 281.
The developer is Tabitha, a non-profit senior housing and care provider. Tabitha provides senior care in 28 Nebraska counties. Their main campus is in Lincoln, with another in Lincoln’s Williamsburg neighborhood and in Crete.
Tabitha has regional offices in Grand Island, York and Nebraska City.
The project plans to have 157 apartments, including 81 independent living, 20 assisted living, 20 memory care and 36 skilled nursing apartments. It would create housing for approximately 200 residents.
The project is estimated to cost $45 million. Tabitha is working in partnership with Senior Housing Partners, the project development consultant, and Chief Construction, the proposed project general contractor.
The project is part of the Prairie Commons development.
“Tabitha continues to search out innovative ways to serve Nebraska families in this ever-growing community that is quickly becoming an important regional healthcare hub,” said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO. “Tabitha’s reason for being is to ensure seniors have access to the wide range of exceptional care they need and deserve. We would be honored to work with the city.”
Tabitha anticipates employing 80 to 100 people, with 66 positions being fulltime, with wages ranging between $13 and $50 per hour depending on the position and an average wage of $20 an hour.
The TIF funds will be used for property purchase; site preparation; utility extensions; building plans and engineering; façade; private streets and recreational trails; and legal work, fees and financial tracking.
The property currently has a value of $80,599. Based on the 2019 levy this would result in property taxes of $1,800. It is anticipated that the assessed value will increase by $15 million as a result of the redevelopment, which would result in an estimated tax increase of $341,823 annually. The TIF period would be 15 years.
Chad Nabity, regional planning director, said because Tabitha is a nonprofit, part of the development would be tax exempt. However, he said the independent living units would not be tax exempt.
Tabitha officials said the project will help fill a shortfall of skilled nursing beds in Grand Island.
“Tabitha’s goal is to identify missionally-aligned, purpose-driven, and faith-based related strategic opportunities, including opportunities that may exist in Grand Island,” said Jon Fletcher, vice president of Senior Housing Partners, project development consultant. “We were intrigued that Tabitha could potentially fulfill a significant unmet need in the community with the inclusion of skilled nursing services in the proposed development.”
Tabitha said the complex would include indoor parking, a full service kitchen serving three meals a day, a bistro café, club lounges, rooftop patios, memory gardens, a library, salon, fitness center, wellness center, theater and chapel, community rooms, outdoor yoga, walking trails and other amenities.
There will be a variety of apartment styles including studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with a den and two bedrooms. Many will be outfitted with washers and dryers.
The entire community will be approximately 200,000 square feet.
The CRA board voted unanimously to advance the TIF request. If the planning commission approves it, the TIF proposal will come back to the CRA and then on to the City Council for final approval.
“The project team is working diligently to provide a first-class community, while being good stewards of limited and critical financial resources,” Fletcher said. “In order to keep within budget restraints and provide housing and healthcare services that best serve the needs of the greater community, the new development would likely not be possible without the availability and support of TIF.”
If TIF is approved, Tabitha says the project should begin in April and be completed in August of 2021.
Veterans home
The CRA also voted unanimously to accept a proposal that would turn the buildings at the former Grand Island Veterans Home over to the CRA, who would then transfer them to the developer White Lotus.
Nabity said before the property can be given to a local developer the state must give it to a local government entity. The CRA would serve as that entity.
The redevelopment will be called the Grand Island Liberty Campus. The plan would have 100 units targeted to seniors with a preference to veterans and spouses of veterans; community college and internship housing and assisted living housing.
Nabity said the proposal will come back to the CRA several more times before there is a final agreement.
