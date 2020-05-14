The Sycamore Street underpass will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, May 18.
Diamond Engineering Company will finish concrete rail construction and painting of the metal pipe railing during the closure.
“We have a little bit of work with some concrete, rails and painting, where we’ll have to close it down for a couple of weeks starting Monday, so we don’t damage any cars,” Public Works Director John Collins said. “After that, all the work will be on the side.”
The underpass project included the complete removal and reconstruction of the South Front Street bridge and roadway; reconstruction of the Sycamore Street frontage road between Third Street and South Front Street; storm sewer construction; removal and replacement of the storm water lift station; underpass retaining wall concrete repair; handrail repair; and water main abandonment.
Most of the project was done last year, Collins said.
“The underpass was at the end of its life,” he said. “The bridge in particular was failing structurally and we would have otherwise had to close the underpass to traffic for safety reasons. So we asked them to rebuild the bridge and all the retaining walls.”
There was also no drainage behind the retaining walls, which caused them to tilt inward.
“We added the drainage and the new walls will be nice and straight, and won’t have material washing out, because it has the proper drainage,” Collins said.
The project is nearly completed.
“We had water issues last year, which otherwise it would have been finished before the bad weather set in,” Collins said.
The Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract for $1.79 million to Diamond Engineering on Aug. 28, 2018.
More information on Grand Island Public Works projects can be found at: https://www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/engineering/2020-planned-projects.
