The day many residents in east Grand Island have been waiting for has arrived as the Sycamore Street underpass reopened Friday afternoon following months of construction.
The city of Grand Island’s Public Works Department said the underpass officially opened to traffic at 1 p.m. Friday. South Front Street between Pine Street and Oak Street, and the Sycamore Street access roads adjacent to the underpass will remain closed.
The Sycamore underpass project included the complete removal and reconstruction of the South Front Street bridge and roadway, reconstruction of the Sycamore Street Frontage Road between Third and South Front streets, storm sewer construction, removal and replacement of the storm water lift station, underpass retaining wall concrete repair, handrail repair and water main abandonment.
In spring 2020, public works said there will be intermittent closures of the Sycamore underpass for finish work to be safely completed.
