Many cowboys and cowgirls are showing their skills at the Heartland Events Center during Rodeo Grand Island, produced by Sutton Rodeo, which opened Friday and continues Saturday.
The event opened with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo Friday night, with its second day set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Then at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rodeo Grand Island will feature the PRCA Xtreme Bulls competition.
Young Living Percheron Hitch will be on display at Fonner Park at noon again Saturday, and those who go to see these horses will be able to walk up to them and see the large creatures, said Kim Sutton, co-owner of Sutton Rodeo.
Sutton said people can expect to see everything you might expect at a rodeo, but they will be in for a real treat with some added entertainment and effects.
“All three performances, you’ll also have pyro and lasers,” she said. “We have a specialty act performer named Rider Kiesner and his fiancee, Bethany Iles, and Rider is a six-time world champion gun spinner/trick roper.”
Sutton said this is the fourth year the company has produced the rodeo in Grand Island.
“This rodeo is important to us because it is important to the community of Grand Island,” she said.
Justin Zwiefel said he has never competed at the rodeo in Grand Island before this year, and he was impressed with the community and rodeo facilities.
“It’s a new place, we came in last night and it looks like a really nice facility,” Zwiefel said Friday. “We were kind of surprised when we came out here how nice and how big everything is around here, like the buildings.”
He is competing in the tie-down roping and steer wrestling events this weekend as an opener to his PRCA season.
Dustin Schaefer is competing in team roping this year. This is the 20-year rodeo veteran’s first time to Grand Island as well.
Schaefer said he likes competing in team roping because it is an event that is used on the ranch as well.
“It’s an event that you use on the ranch daily to treat cattle and it’s a quickly growing sport in the country,” he said.
Schaefer is excited to be participating in the event in Grand Island due to the great shows that the Suttons produce.
“Suttons put on an outstanding rodeo. They put on a great show,” he said. “They do it for the fans. They make it loud and bright and their support for the cowboys and cowgirls is outstanding as well.”
Those interested in going to see Rodeo Grand Island, which is presented by First National Bank, can purchase tickets at the Heartland Events Center box office.
“We appreciate the support from all of the sponsors and the community for professional rodeo in Grand Island,” Sutton said.
