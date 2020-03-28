Andrew J. Foster, who is accused of sexual assault, waived his preliminary hearing and had his case bound over to District Court on Thursday.

Foster, 37, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree criminal attempt at sexual assault and possession of child pornography. His address is listed as both Gothenburg and Grand Island.

He is accused of subjecting a person 12 to 16 years old to sexual penetration and possessing a visual depiction of a child “as one of its participants or portrayed observers.”

Foster was released from jail in January, when he paid 10% of his $75,000 bond. A condition of the bond is that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. April 14.

