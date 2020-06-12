Midwestern meatpacking plants seem to have widely adopted some common-sense safety measures to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, according to a new survey of more than 600 workers, but made less progress in ensuring social distancing and providing paid time off.
Most workers who responded said they wore masks on the job, had their temperatures checked before the starts of their shifts and saw posters on the wall reminding them of COVID-19 symptoms.
“Those are some of the easier recommendations to be implemented,” said Athena Ramos, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who works at the Center for Reducing Health Disparities and crafted the survey.
Far fewer workers — 39% — said their plants had spaced out workers on the production line where meat is cut and packaged. Only 29% responded that they were sure their employer offered additional paid time off or sick leave for workers who contracted the coronavirus.
More safety measures needed
Handing out masks and hanging signs is good, Ramos said, but not quite enough.
Meat and food processing plants need to figure out ways to separate employees on the work floor and in common areas like cafeterias and locker rooms, she said, because the virus is more easily spread when people are close to each other.
And if corporate offices are promising meatpacking workers paid sick leave or expanded absence policies — something many companies say they have done — that message needs to trickle down more clearly to front-line supervisors and their employees, Ramos said. Workers need to know they can stay home if they’re sick, without being fired or having their pay docked. That way, they don’t come to work when they’re contagious.
“Making sure that everybody has access to paid time off is a really critical strategy for stopping the spread of COVID-19, so people can actually stay home and don’t have to worry about making ends meet,” Ramos said.
Workers also wanted more transparency about how many people at their plant were sick, and asked for more soap and hand sanitizer stations. Several said they needed more than one mask a day since theirs often got sweaty or soiled given the bloody, dirty nature of the work.
Respondents’ main worry was catching virus at work
Ramos studies the health and job safety of agricultural workers, including meatpackers. As it became clear that coronavirus clusters were emerging at meatpacking plants, she put together a quick survey for workers in English, Spanish and French.
UNMC public health and infection control experts have toured plants across Nebraska and put together a playbook for meat and food processing plants to help prevent and curb the spread of the virus inside the plants. But Ramos said they needed to hear directly from workers, too.
From May 7 to May 25, 637 workers from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri responded to the online survey. About 75% were from Nebraska, including residents of meatpacking-centric towns and cities such as Grand Island, Lexington, Crete and Dakota City that have reported COVID-19 outbreaks.
The majority of respondents were immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Cuba. They work a number of different jobs inside the plants, including inspecting meat, slaughtering animals, deboning carcasses, packaging meat and cleaning the facility. A small number of administrative workers and managers responded, too.
Ninety-three% worried most about catching the virus at work and bringing it home to their families, more than they worried about their own health.
Some of the survey responses have been shared with meatpacking plant officials who participate in weekly conference calls with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ramos said.
“We hope they’ll do something with it,” she said.
Meatpacking workers have paid a heavy price throughout the pandemic.
Coronavirus cases related to food or meatpacking plants make up about one-quarter of Nebraska’s total confirmed cases. More than 3,900 workers have tested positive for the virus since March, with 170 hospitalizations and 14 deaths, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
One-third of the survey respondents said they or someone in their household had tested positive. Virtually all — 90% — knew a co-worker with COVID-19.
After workers began to get sick, some plants decided to temporarily close to deep-clean facilities and test more of their workforce. Pausing production had a domino effect on the farmers and ranchers who raise chickens or cattle, and some grocery stores announced they would be limiting how much meat customers could buy in case the country’s meat supply dwindled.
Meat processing ramping up
Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue cheered the fact that more meat processing plants are reopening and slowly returning to their normal production schedules and output.
Beef, poultry and pork processing plants combined are now operating at 95% of their capacity compared to the same time last year, he said in a press release.
“I want to thank the patriotic and heroic meatpacking facility workers, the companies, and the local authorities for quickly getting their operations back up and running, and for providing a great meat selection once again to the millions of Americans who depend on them for food,” Perdue said.
But the coronavirus threat hasn’t passed, Ramos and workers’ advocates warn.
As meat plants scale up to full capacity, companies still must ensure that plants don’t again become hotbeds of infections, said Mark Lauritsen, director of the food processing and meatpacking division for the United Food and Commercial Workers International union. The union represents roughly 80% of the country’s beef and pork workers and 33% of its poultry workers.
“We’re still seeing outbreaks,” Lauritsen said. “It’s a strange virus because it’s hard to say where it will pop up next.”
Lauritsen said many plants where hundreds of employees became infected have reopened since implementing safety measures like masks and plastic dividers on the production line. But other plants, such as a JBS USA beef plant in Hyrum, Utah, are just now seeing outbreaks.
At the end of May, Tyson Foods said there were still 786 workers with active cases of coronavirus at its Dakota City beef plant — that’s about 17.5% of the plant’s 4,500 workers and contractors — though more workers are recovering and returning to work each day.
Better multilingual education needed, survey shows
Ramos said survey responses point to the need for better multilingual communication and education both inside the workplace and within the communities where workers live.
Workers wanted more information from their employers or local health departments on what to do if they tested positive or got sick. Most said they had health insurance, but only 64% had a regular health care provider. Some didn’t know where to go to get tested, and others didn’t understand the need for testing if they weren’t experiencing any symptoms.
“That was a light-bulb moment for me,” Ramos said. Workers may need more help understanding asymptomatic transmission.
Only about half said they were following hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations all the time outside of work.
“As you’re out and about you don’t always see people wearing masks, you don’t always see people keeping distance,” Ramos said. “This is a community-wide issue that we should be doing more education about with everybody, not just meatpacking plant workers.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.