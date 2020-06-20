The United States Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the decision and was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.
In its opinion, the court said the administration had failed to justify its decision to end the program.
For Grand Islanders Raul Arcos Hawkins and Joseline Reyna, both DACA recipients, the court’s decision came as a relief.
“I had been checking the website and I saw that there was a decision and I just started crying,” Reyna said. “It was a relief because there was also the possibility that it would be a negative decision.”
Arcos Hawkins was similarly affected by the decision.
“When I saw the decision, I cried,” he said.
“I was overwhelmed by
the decision.”
Arcos Hawkins originally arrived in the United States at age 8. Now 38, he said the decision provides him with hope.
“Amongst the turmoil, the decision is a beacon of hope for immigrants,” he said.
“It shows that maybe there is some hope for immigration reform.”
Arcos Hawkins said that his hope is for immigration reform to bring about a solution for the “red tape” preventing individuals from accessing work permits and citizenship.
“The process should be easier,” Arcos Hawkins said. “Things could be done to make the process more streamlined. We — DACA recipients — already go through biometrics and background checks to receive DACA.”
DACA recipients are required to reapply for a work permit every two years. The process requires biometric testing, fingerprinting and criminal background checks. The applicant must also pay a fee.
DACA recipients are also required to file tax returns every year.
“Ninety percent of DACA recipients went to college or are going to college,” Arcos Hawkins said. “A lot work in education, health care and the nonprofit sector. If you want to make America great again, why would you want to send those people back?”
Reyna also said a benefit of the decision is the positive work DACA recipients will continue to provide in their communities.
“A lot of DACA recipients work in health care. If they were not able to work, the community would not be able to benefit from them,” she said.
Reyna said the decision affords more than 700,000 DACA recipients the opportunity to continue bettering themselves and their communities.
“A lot of peoples’ lives were in limbo,” she said. “They were uncertain about their future. Young people, who grew up in this country, this is the only country they know.”
Reyna also said the decision delivered her hope.
“It says that the right decisions can be made,” she said. “This is a country of opportunity and is giving DACA recipients the opportunity to continue living in the United States.”
To Reyna, the decision was a step forward, but she said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“Immigration laws in the United States are outdated,” she said. “People do not know how complex the situation is. There is no line.”
Multicultural Coalition Executive Director Audrey Lutz agreed.
“If you are from a country with a high influx of people into this country, the ‘right way’ to get citizenship is not accessible,” Lutz said. “A common misconception is that people with DACA have a pathway to citizenship. There is no pathway.”
She said she hopes the growing conversation will bring about legislative reform that provides DACA recipients a path to citizenship. However, she acknowledges that numerous changes need to take place for that goal to be achieved.
“I hope all sides can value immigrant contributions,” Lutz said. “The United States needs immigration in a form that does not discriminate on country of origin.”
In response to the decision, President Trump asked via Twitter for a legally consistent solution for the DACA program and its recipients.
