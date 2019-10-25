Elizabeth Webster has always loved Cheez-Its. So friends knew what to buy her for a party on Friday.
Elizabeth, 11, received boxes and boxes of the cheese crackers. Pizza Hut also delivered Stuffed Cheez-It Pizzas to her home, which is at 727 Ridgewood Avenue.
Elizabeth, who suffers from a genetic disorder called Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, just had surgery Monday in Omaha. Friday’s party was meant to welcome Elizabeth home and to thank her for her years of good work at Hero Flight hamburger fundraisers.
Many nights, Elizabeth and her friends have helped her grandfather Mike Ponte at those burger nights.
She helps her grandpa “because he’s very special to me,” she said.
Ponte is actually Elizabeth’s stepgrandfather. But, “He acts like my grandpa. He really cares about me,” Elizabeth said.
Ponte, an Army veteran, has been on nine Hero Flights. On one, he was a normal honoree. On the other ones, he’s unloaded luggage and pushed wheelchairs.
Elizabeth likes spending time with Ponte.
“They are partners in crime,” says Elizabeth’s mother, Emily.
Members of the Hero Flight committee, including Pam Lancaster, Gary Quandt and Ponte, came to Elizabeth’s home Friday.
Elizabeth was joined by her friends Emie Stull, Kristina Senkbile, Deiona Garcia and Baeley Towler, most of whom have helped at the Hero Flight fundraisers.
Emily Webster also has Li-Fraumeni, which is a hereditary cancer predisposition syndrome.
“We’re one in 500 families that has it in the United States,” Emily said.
When Elizabeth was 3, she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a type of sarcoma. That’s when doctors discovered she had Li-Fraumeni Syndrome.
On Monday, doctors in Omaha removed a tumor from Elizabeth’s brain the size of a quarter. She returned home Thursday.
The Westridge sixth-grader says she’s had “a very busy life.” She’ll go back to the hospital next week.
Elizabeth’s friends say she cheers them up when they’re in a bad mood. Senkbile says Elizabeth is very outgoing.
When Elizabeth wakes up from anesthesia, she likes to have Cheez-Its. It’s a salty food that gets her interested in eating other kinds of food, her mother said.
Ponte also enjoys Cheez-Its. “It’s a treat for her and Grandpa,” Emily Webster said.
Elizabeth’s favorite sport is volleyball. She also plays softball.
Elizabeth made an impression on Karni Vath, who delivered the pizza to Friday’s party. Vath, who is general manager of the Second Street Pizza Hut, just learned about Elizabeth on Friday. She praised the 11-year-old in a short speech at the party.
Vath also left behind a coupon for a free large pizza of her choice. The gift, the coupon said, celebrated the bravery of Elizabeth Webster.
If you’re thinking about buying Elizabeth a gift, her favorite Cheez-It flavor is white cheddar.
