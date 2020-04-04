For some, social distancing can be an inconvenience.
But for others, the steps needed to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic can cause a great disruption to their attempts to make major changes to their lives.
The inability to gather together has had a great effect on support groups. Organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous have had to conduct 12-step meetings via online means, such as Zoom or Skype.
Some groups within those organizations are using Facebook.
It can be a drastic change for those who rely on those types of support.
“Everything has changed,” said Thomas Oldfield, a resident at Grand Island’s Friendship House. “It doesn’t seem real yet. Until this happened, we had regular meetings to help keep each other clean.”
Friendship House provides a variety of recovery resources, including a halfway house and an outpatient clinic.
But some of the resources available to those in recovery have been disrupted by the COVID-19 threat, and the lack of in-person support group meetings isn’t easy to deal with, Oldfield said.
“You are supportive with each other (at meetings),” he said. “You get to know each other. Now there are speaker meetings, but those can be difficult with work schedules. They don’t feel the same.
“I’m on drug court, so I need to get my card signed, and that’s difficult when you can’t have meetings.”
Some of the speaker meetings are held via Zoom or Skype.
“Some are on YouTube and you can watch them whenever you can,” Oldfield said. “Those are a little more of a struggle for me. They want you to write things down right away, and some things are very personal. I like to have time to think about it.”
He said he and the other recovering addicts he knows are adjusting and doing the best that they can under the current circumstances.
“We have small groups at the Friendship House get together and talk about what we’re going through,” Oldfield said. “That helps you feel better.
“A meeting can be two or more addicts talking. I will talk about my recovery to anyone who wants to because it is personal and because there are not always a lot of meetings, and we can’t have a lot of people at the meetings.”
The sudden change in routine of having in-person meetings available can be tough for people trying to beat addiction and turn around their lives.
“I feel fortunate that I’m here,” Oldfield said. “The house provides me with a solid environment. To get off drugs, you can’t be around the friends who were in your life before because they were bad influences.”
As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Central Nebraska and around the country, it can be an additional mental blow to those who attend support groups. The realization hits that things aren’t going to return to normal in the near future.
“I want to think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but the light seems to get a little smaller,” Oldfield said about the steady stream of coronavirus news. “It’s nice to know that I’m at a great place. I have the people here and at Narcotics Anonymous to help me. I need those positive friendships. They remind me that everybody is going to be OK.”
That things are going to be OK is also the message Oldfield hopes to relay to others who might be in a situation similar to his.
“I’ve read articles about there being a lot of relapses lately,” he said. “This is a tough time for people in recovery. There’s a stigma attached to addiction. But I have confidence that these people will pull through. I want us to remain clean and realize that things are going to get better.”
