A Hall County resident who hopes to get a conditional-use permit to build a compost facility hoped to show two Hall County supervisors and The Independent his plans by hosting a visit to the proposed site Friday afternoon.
Andrew Woitaszewski is seeking a conditional-use permit from the Hall County Board of Supervisors for Smart Soil, LLC, a proposed compost facility. He said he plans to “start small” with materials he knows he can handle, such as paunch material. His proposed compost facility would take organic waste material from local manufacturers and city waste. The most noticeable would be paunch material from JBS.
Paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock, like undigested corn, straw and silage.
The proposed compost facility is located one mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road.
After a two-hour public hearing Tuesday, the board voted 4-1-1, with Supervisor Dick Hartman voting no and Supervisor Butch Hurst abstaining, to table a vote on the permit. Hall County Supervisor Ron Peterson, who made the motion, said Tuesday he needs more time to digest information to make a decision.
“I would also like us to consider what conditions we would want to put on this conditional-use permit,” he said earlier this week. “I also think it is important to have a full board to vote on this.”
On Friday afternoon, Peterson and Hall County Supervisor Gary Quandt toured the site along with The Independent.
Woitaszewski said he has a seven-year contract with JBS that entails nine loads a day, five days a week. He said the compost has to meet certain moisture level requirements, and cannot include material such as blood or animal guts.
The trucks carrying the loads will go on Stuhr Road south to Highway 34, then west to Husker Highway and north on 190th Road to the location.
Quandt asked Woitaszewski if he thought the county would need to upgrade the county roads near the proposed compost site due to the number of trucks that would be going to and from the site. Woitaszewski said he did not feel this was needed.
“This (190th Road) is way better than the road that is in front of our shop and we have almost 3,000 loads of corn coming out of that each year,” he said.
When it comes to a compost facility in Hall County, Quandt noted that history is not on Woitaszewski’s side. He said Hall County has been trying since the 1980s to permanently have a compost facility, but has ran into problems.
“They dumped it and it was pure paunch,” Quandt said. ”It was 30 feet high and probably 400 feet long at the base. I was a half mile away from it and I could smell it bad. One lady lived a mile away and her house was completely black due to all the horse flies. She could not open her doors.”
Woitaszewski said that material then likely came in “wet and greasy” and “was not a good thing to compost.” He added his project is not the same thing.
Woitaszewski said his proposed compost facility would use an aerobic composting method where the compost material would be placed in windrows 10 feet wide and about four feet tall. The material would be turned constantly and the temperatures would be maintained to eliminate moisture.
This method would differ from the old method of anaerobic composition, with which the county has had issues in the past, Woitaszewski said, as the anaerobic method has the compost material looking nice on the outside, but is “gross, soggy and gooey” on the inside.
Quandt asked Woitaszewski how many windrows would be at the site, to which the answer was approximately 35. Quandt also asked how long the compost would be at the compost facility — from the time it was dumped in the windrows to the time it is a finished product.
Woitaszewski said the least amount of time is six weeks and the maximum is eight weeks, depending on the outside temperature. He said if it is hot and dry outside, it will be six weeks, whereas in the winter, it would be there eight weeks.
Quandt asked what would happen if there is a snow or rain storm that would cause Smart Soil to not be able to accept the loads. Woitaszewski said the loads would have to be hauled to the landfill in either David City or Grand Island.
Woitaszewski said in a written statement provided to The Independent that the proposed site has a “fantastic buffer” to address the issue of runoff water.
“One great thing about this location is the fact that … we will be located on top of a large hill that is made of thick clay and had such a large distance to groundwater,” he said. “The surface water can easily be contained before it ever reaches anywhere there could be potential excess runoff water from adjacent farmland.”
He added both the surface water and the groundwater is controlled, monitored and regulated by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — formerly the Department of Environmental Quality.
In response to some of the comments at the public hearing Tuesday, Peterson asked Woitaszewski during the tour Friday afternoon how he plans to address the fly problem.
“You spray insecticide,” Woitaszewski said. “There is a bunk blower like a feedlot would use in the summer time. You drive around and kill the larva.”
Quandt told Woitaszewski that if the Hall County Board of Supervisors were to grant him and Smart Soil a conditional-use permit, there will be a lot of conditions put on it to protect the neighbors. Woitaszewski agreed, saying, “it has to.”
“We need to look at everything and put those conditions on there,” he said. “What I am saying I am going to do is what I am promising you to do. If I don’t do it, I become a liar and I broke my promise. You can pull my permit and I am done.”
Quandt proposed possibly granting Woitaszewski and Smart Soil a test plot so that the neighbors and the Hall County board could see how successful it is and that Woitaszewski is being true to his word.
“I don’t want to set you up fail and I don’t want to set JBS up to fail, either,” Quandt said. “If we were to go with a test plot and move forward with this — I would like to see some other people work with us on this — there is no reason why we cannot do that and work it into something you can grow into, the neighbors will be happy with and will be a win-win for everybody.”
In his written statement, Woitaszewski said past failures should not dictate how Hall County moves forward.
“We can’t let the past failures stand in the way of technology, and helping the environment and businesses just because of a separate set of issues int he past,” he said.
At the end of Friday’s site tour, Peterson said he felt he is starting to get more information and that a decision on a conditional-use permit for the facility is not one that should be made quickly and without information. He added the site tour helped him to understand what Woitaszewski and Smart Soil want to do, and the composting process in regard to the site.
Since the county board voted to table the issue at its meeting Tuesday, it is expected to be on its Aug. 6 meeting agenda.