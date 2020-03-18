For the time being, Grand Island’s two Super Saver stores will no longer be open 24 hours.
Effective Wednesday, the stores will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. According to a sign in front of the Second Street store, the time will allow employees “to restock and clean our store.”
The reduction in hours will continue until further notice.
Also temporarily, the Super Savers have a no-return policy on all items.
In early February, Hy-Vee announced that its Grand Island location would be closed from 1 to 5 a.m. A similar move was made at the Kearney store.
A reporter who visited the Second Street Super Saver and Hy-Vee on Tuesday found no toilet paper at either location.
Signs at the front of the Super Saver announce that customers are limited to two packages per day of nine different items. They are bread, milk, eggs, Lysol wipes/spray, hand soap, hand sanitizer, bath tissue, baby/wet wipes and bleach.
The Super Saver stores are owned by B&R Stores, based in Lincoln.
“We appreciate the support and patience our customers have had with us. We’ve got a really hard-working team out there that’s been putting in overtime and just really busting their tails to try and keep the shelves reasonably filled up,” B&R Stores President Pat Raybould said in an interview.
The checkers have done a good job of “dealing with the surge in business.” The company’s managing team “has really done an excellent job staying in communication with the stores, and it certainly is a challenging time,” Raybould said.
He refers to his employees as heroes.
“I just couldn’t be any prouder of our associates and with what they’re all doing. They play a pretty important role in their community on an everyday basis, but especially now,” Raybould said.
He noted that we’re all “in this together, that’s for sure.”
B&R owns a total of 20 stores. In addition to the Grand Island Super Savers, the company also operates Russ’s Market in Hastings.
The company is fortunate in that its wholesaler is based in Norfolk, “and they’ve been really stepping up to the plate as well and putting in extra efforts to supply their stores,” Raybould said, referring to Associated Wholesale Grocers, a co-op.
B&R is also supplied by U.S. Foods in Grand Island.
“We’re taking extra steps on sanitation. We know that’s critically important as well,” he said.
B&R has had trouble keeping toilet paper, hand sanitizers and Lysol spray in stock.
“Those are probably the top three,” Raybould said.
The hardest items to hold onto are the hand sanitizers, “because we get in a limited amount, and that goes out rather quickly,” he said. “We want to make sure those are available for our associates on the job to use.”
As far as toilet paper, “we can have our moments” when it’s gone, Raybould said. “But we’re trying to find alternate sources and doing our best to keep some of that product in stock.”
The demand for pasta caught the company by surprise, he said, referring to spaghetti and other raw pasta. “I think we’ve rebounded well on that item,” he said.
How have the B&R stores done with meat?
“Well, I think overall, our meat departments have done a great job keeping in stock,” Raybould said. “They really have. Sometimes they can be a little bit low, but I’m seeing some of our meat departments very well filled up.”
Hy-Vee reports that, like other retailers, it is seeing increased demand for hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, cleaning supplies, water, toilet paper and other items.
“We may have limited quantities available on certain items due to increased demand,” says a statement from Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee’s director of public relations in West Des Moines, Iowa. “However, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies on hand to meet our shoppers’ needs, and are receiving shipments daily or almost daily.
“We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want,” Gayman says. “Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand.”
