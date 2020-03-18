unified bowling

Bowling pins are knocked over Tuesday at Super Bowl during the districts for Unified Bowling. Northwest won the district knocking over 978 pins in the six games the team bowled. (Independent/Zach Mayhew)

 Zach Mayhew

The final strike has been rolled at Super Bowl. The owners of the bowling center have decided to shut down the lanes and close the doors forever.

The business is being sold to a Red Cloud man who will turn the building into a car museum.

Owners George, Debbie and Geo Overfield decided to sell the 20-acre property on Tuesday afternoon. The final league bowling was Monday night.

The Overfields have been involved in the center’s ownership since the late 1990s. George Overfield is 74 and Debbie is 69. Geo is 39.

No one will be able to bowl at the business from now on.

