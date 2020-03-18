The Overfield family, which has been involved in the Super Bowl for more than 20 years, has made the difficult decision to close the longtime bowling center on the east side of Grand Island.
Geo Overfield and his parents, George and Debbie, are selling the 20-acre property to a Red Cloud man who will turn the building into a car museum.
The Overfields planned for the sale to take effect in late April, after the state women’s bowling tournament. They had spent a lot of time and money preparing for that tourney. The tournament “was going to be a good shot in the arm for us,” Geo said. But the event was postponed.
The family also wanted to let the league bowling season conclude.
But on Tuesday afternoon, after deliberating all morning, the Overfields decided to close for good.
New regulations limiting gatherings to 10 people “really stopped us from continuing on,” he said. Closing was the responsible thing to do, and the league bowlers agreed.
“It still was a really difficult decision. We rolled around on it for several days,” Geo said.
The final night of league bowling was Monday, when the members of the Miller Time had a super time at Super Bowl.
Geo says Monday night “was a blast. We had a great, fun last night. Nobody knew it was going to be our last night at the time. It was just a fun Monday night.”
The official closing date is April 1. But nobody will be bowling at Super Bowl between now and then.
“Grand Island has just treated us very well, and we appreciate all the families that have made memories here. That’s really the bottom line. My family’s going to miss it, but we’re opening a new chapter in our life,” said Geo, 39.
The Overfields assumed ownership of the bowling center, with six other people, in 1997. They eventually became the sole owners.
“Most of the friends I have, including my girlfriend, we’ve all met here at the bowling alley,” Geo said. So many couples and married people have met at the Super Bowl “it’s unreal,” he said.
The after-school bowling club formed friendships between kids who wouldn’t have met otherwise. “That program was good for everyone,” Geo said, noting that its closure is one of the saddest things about the bowling center’s sale.
After operating the center for close to 25 years, George Overfield said the sale is a “bittersweet moment.” He’s enjoyed both the people and the competition of bowling, he said. Overfield, 74, has been bowling in three leagues. His wife is 69.
The new owner will take over April 2, the day after the deal is expected to close.
He will acquire the 30,000-square foot building and the surrounding property, which includes a go-kart track and miniature golf course. The building is big enough to accommodate his car collection.
“Even though it’s a bowling alley, it’s a beautiful brick building. And he fell in love with that. It had the right amount of space for him,” Geo said.
The sale is a “win-win” situation, “with my parents wanting to retire. This worked out well timing-wise for us,” Geo said.
The bowling center, at East Bismark and South Cherry streets, was rebuilt after the 1980 tornadoes at a cost of $4.5 million, Geo said.
Opening the car museum has nothing to do with the Kearney Classic Car Collection closing its doors next year. The Red Cloud man will display cars from the 1910s and 1920s.
Geo has called the people who had planned to have birthday parties and other events in the building.
The Super Bowl’s seven buses are being sold to someone other than the Red Cloud man.
The closure of Super Bowl will leave Grand Island with one bowling center — Westside Lanes, in addition to the Liederkranz.
That situation could change eventually, though.
A local man has purchased the Super Bowl’s lanes, machines and bowling equipment.
It’s possible that, within a few years, he might put those items to use.
