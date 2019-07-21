With Sunday’s unexpected rain, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Hastings said temperatures and humidity rates in Grand Island will decrease slightly.
Julia Berg, meteorologist, said the rain started on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and switched off and on throughout the course of the day. At 7 a.m., a total of 1.65 inches of rain were measured at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. However, the rate increased to 1.86 inches in the early afternoon.
Berg said other reports recorded 1.67 inches of precipitation about 6.7 miles north Northeast of Grand Island and 1.43 inches of rain 5 miles south Southwest of Grand Island.
“There was a pocket of heavier precipitation to the north of Dawson County, including Hamilton, Hall and York County,” Berg said. “There’s not a whole lot left. Past tonight, we should be dry.”
Monday and Tuesday temperatures should be cooler because of the rainfall and will slowly warm up to the upper eighties and lower nineties starting Wednesday. Berg said Thursday night has a 20% chance of precipitation and will end late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
As for the humidity, Shawn Rossi a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Hastings said the Grand Island area should expect a humidity rate of approximately 50% in the afternoons. He also said the dew point, which is the amount of moisture in the air, will be in the lower and middle 60s range.
Rossi said last week’s dew point was in the high 70s, which made the air more humid and sticky. He said this week’s humidity and air moisture will be more comfortable.
“It’s still going to be a little sticky,” Rossi said. “But it’s going to be much more tolerable than it has been.”