Summer activities for youth will have a much different look this year in a world that is facing the coronavirus pandemic.
Youth baseball and softball practices won’t begin until June 1, with games not taking place until June 18.
Lazy days at the pool won’t be a possibility this year in Grand Island after Mayor Roger Steele announced that Island Oasis and Lincoln Pool won’t be able to open due to health guidelines limiting large gatherings of people.
But some of the traditions educational/fun options for children will still take place, albeit with some limitations and in some different formats.
Stuhr Museum will still offer its Summer Adventures classes and workshops on a more limited basis. Hastings Museum plans on going the virtual route to offer families fun options in June.
Kay Cynova, director of interpretive resources at Stuhr Museum, said it is still important for youth to be able to participate in some normal summer activities.
“Anytime you can have the tiniest sense of whatever normal is, it helps boost the morale of not only the kids but their parents,” she said.
“Parents see their child have a good day as a part of something, and that helps the parent feel better.”
Registration for this year’s Summer Adventures opened up a few days before COVID-19 cases started showing up in Central Nebraska. The concerns that came with coronavirus forced Stuhr employees to reassess what classes they could provide this summer in a safe manner.
“We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the Directed Health Measures and following all of them,” Cynova said. “There are a number of us involved in groups of living history museums, and we’re all going through this together. So we discuss ways that we can proceed.”
When deciding which classes could still be held this summer, the safety of the children and instructors was the biggest concern.
Classes involving preschoolers were eliminated. So were any cooking classes due to a lack of enough individual hand-washing stations.
The rest of the classes — mainly targeted toward elementary school ages — were then assessed on an individual basis.
“We wanted classes that get the kids outside and are spread out,” Cynova said. “If we couldn’t make accommodations to spread everybody out or if people had to share equipment, that was a class that we had to look at.
“We also had to look at the numbers that we allowed in a class. We won’t allow more than 10 people. Most classes have a teacher and a helper, so that makes the target number of kids around eight.”
Five classes will start up the Summer Adventures series the week of June 1-5, and all are filled.
Stuhr Museum sent an email to parents, informing them of safety precautions that will take place. Students will have their temperatures taken upon entry to the Stuhr Museum grounds each day, and will be required to wear face masks.
Parents will be asked to leave the grounds after dropping their children off until it is time to pick them up.
The students will have plenty of open space on the Stuhr grounds for the earliest classes this summer.
“The first two weeks of classes we will not be open to the public,” Cynova said.
A phased reopening of Railroad Town is in the works for the future, she added.
Information on classes and the COVID-19 safety procedures are available at www.stuhrmuseum.org. Questions can be answered by calling (308) 385-5316, Ext. 204, or emailing education@stuhrmuseum.org.
Hastings Museum
Hastings Museum plans on debuting a new Digital Learning Lab between June 1 and July 3.
Director Becky Matticks said the pandemic led to many questions being asked about how the museum could continue its summer educational programs during a time of social distancing.
“How do we still serve the community under these new conditions?” Matticks said. “How do we still give kids the kind of summer fun they’ve grown to expect from us?”
Hastings Museum staff elected to create something entirely new.
“We had to rethink everything,” said Rosanne Hoff, curator of education. “Instead of groups of similar-aged kids meeting here at the museum, we’ll now be serving multi-aged family groups from their homes. How do we get them the supplies they’ll need? Select the right topics? And what do we charge for this?
“When kids come to the museum for a summer class, they get their feet muddy and their fingers covered in paint. They measure and build and create. They go home with glitter in their hair and smiles on their faces. We wanted all of that to stay the same.”
The Digital Learning Lab takes place at 2 p.m. each weekday with a daily theme. There will be Masterpiece Monday (art), Try It Tuesday (science), Wilderness Wednesday (nature), Throwback Thursday (history) and Freebie Friday (random topics).
The labs will be recorded, so families can take part in them whenever it works best with their schedules. There is no limit to the number of people in a household who can sign up, and there are no age restrictions on children. The lab tries to only use common household items.
“One of the benefits of offering the lab online is that kids can now enroll with friends and family far away,” Hoff said. “They can connect with cousins they normally wouldn’t be able take a class with.”
The Digital Learning Lab replaces the museum’s usual June Summer Fun classes. The July Summer Fun classes have not been canceled. Hastings Museum will wait to find out what Directed Health Measures are in effect for that month before making a decision.
Families interested in the Digital Learning Lab can sign up at HastingsMuseum.org or call (402) 461-2399.
