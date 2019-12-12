The first Make a Difference Expo will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Grand Island YMCA, 221 E. South Front St.
The expo is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the YMCA.
This event will have information from area businesses and organizations. The activities and items are all free to anyone attending.
For information, call Sandy Manfull at (308) 383-6419.
