Stuhr Museum is considering a “phased public opening” June 15.
The museum had planned to open Railroad Town and launch its summer activities May 1, but the plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The museum is in the same boat as everybody in Hall County,” said Chris Hochstetler, Stuhr executive director.
Museum staff have been considering best practices for a limited opening, including protective protocols for visitors and staff such as hand-washing stations, sanitation schedules and social distancing restrictions.
“Over the next week or so we’ll develop all of those into a pretty comprehensive strategy for opening,” Hochstetler said.
The opening would last through June and July, with normal operations potentially resuming in August, he said.
“All of that would be subject to how the numbers in our community change, obviously,” Hochstetler said. “If the virus has a resurgence or we don’t reach a peak yet, we’ll have to relook at that.”
In advance of the opening, some summer programs will launch during the first week of June.
The number of summer programs for students has been reduced by half, though.
“We’re going to be testing some pretty rigid protocols with some smaller groups of students — 10 or less, of course — and seeing if we can execute some of those camps with appropriate social distancing,” Hochstetler said.
Students will have their temperatures taken at the start of the two-hour instructional blocks, and masks will be provided to all students and museum staff.
“We’re going to be testing some of the things that we would like to do with the general public in the first two weeks of June on a very controlled basis, to see how that implementation could go forth,” he said.
Certain programs are being canceled, such as group cooking.
“We’re having to forgo them in totality this year, just because there’s no way to make them safe,” Hochstetler said.
The museum is being “very thoughtful” about how it opens this year, he said.
“We rely heavily on the Central District Health Department and CDC to give us the information we need on how we can be safe,” Hochstetler said.
Stuhr Museum has “taken a huge hit” financially, he said, due to the pandemic.
“To this point, we’ve lost about 67% of incoming revenue that relates to being open to the public,” Hochstetler said. “Things like admission fees, memberships, classes, revenue from the gift shop and Silver Dollar Restaurant. All those things.”
He added, “The ramifications are yet to be fully told because we’re still in the thick of it.”
The museum has benefited from the first iteration of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Plan.
“That has kept our payroll fairly intact, and that’s important,” Hochstetler said. “We can’t execute the mission without people here. That has been a grace for us.”
He hopes the community and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the museum some time this year.
“The grounds this time of year are just extraordinary,” Hochstetler said. “It’s such a wonderful experience just to get outside and walk around and experience nature and history in this living way. It’s a tradition in Hall County, and people come from far and near to experience it.”
He added, “I think getting some type of consistency in our lives and at Stuhr Museum is very important.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum programs, visit www.stuhrmuseum.org.
