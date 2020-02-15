For 31 years, the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island has added to the spectacle of the spring migration of sandhill cranes along the Platte River with artists’ interpretations of this unique Nebraska natural wonder in its “Wings Over the Platte” art exhibition.
On Friday, the museum hosted a reception for this year’s artists and the public. The exhibit runs through April 5.
It features more than 400 pieces of art, including nearly 260 from this year’s featured Nebraska artist, Deb Kubik.
Kubik got her start in Grand Island 40 years ago as an interior designer.
Many of the artists are local, but they also come from across Nebraska and the country. From Kubik’s glass work to paintings of all mediums, from photography to sculpture, the art envisions the natural beauty of nature in Nebraska.
Sandhill cranes and other migratory birds have already began to arrive along the Platte River, where they will fatten up on corn for several weeks before heading to their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. The Crane Trust will begin its annual crane tours on March 1.
Kari Stofer, curator at the Stuhr Museum for 12 years, helped the museum arrange the exhibit.
“We find artists who have been supportive of our exhibits in the past and who have participated and are doing something new and have an appreciation for the Platte River and the sandhill cranes,” Stofer said, noting that’s how they chose Kubik as this year’s featured artist.
Kubik said she is honored by being named featured artist for this year’s exhibit.
She now lives in Omaha, but she was an interior designer at Williamson’s Furniture in Grand Island in 1980. That was the year Grand Island was hit by multiple tornadoes. It was her first job after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has a degree in interior design.
Kubik began her artistic career as a contemporary warm glass artist in 2012, combining her design degree with her teaching experience.
As demonstrated in her art on display at the show, she said she combines her love for the beauty of Nebraska to create “simple objects around my life in glass, both realistically and contemporarily.” That gives her work a wide range of unusual qualities.
She is a specialist in fused glass as she said it lends itself to the perfect medium, allowing her art to go in many different directions. In her art, one sees how the glass captures light and shadows, allowing it to change and inspire the viewer. Using small granular pieces of glass, frit, she builds the transparent quality of glass to give it depth.
“I love the qualities of glass and the challenge of using glass. It is very experimental,” Kubik said. “Glass gives me the challenge to create differing techniques.”
Her talent has been recognized internationally, as Gov. Pete Ricketts has given her artwork to many world leaders during his various trade missions because of how representative her art is of Nebraska.
In 2016, 108 pieces from her Nebraska Landscape series were presented across the world to 108 countries by ASHRAE International representing Nebraska. Last year, a commissioned work by her, “Angels Among Us,” was installed at the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.
As people from throughout the world come to Central Nebraska to view the crane migration, Stofer said the museum also attracts those visitors who come to see the Wings Over the Platte show, along with viewing the many other historical items on display in the museum’s newly renovated facilities.
“When they are here, looking at the cranes and artwork, we are able to talk about this area’s history,” she said.
Stofer said each year they try to make the Wings Over the Platte exhibit different from previous shows. Along with Kubik being the featured artist, Stofer said the show has been joined by three artists from Minnesota.
As long as the art focuses on the Platte River, she said, it doesn’t matter where the artist lives.
Also, there is art from the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
“There is a lot of talent in this area,” Stofer said. “There is a lot of natural beauty. There is also a lot of rich conversations that can be held about the past and the future about conservation. It can also be celebratory and uplifting.”
Regular admission fees apply for the exhibit: $8 for adults, $6 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information, call (308) 385-5316.
