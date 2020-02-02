The Stuhr Museum Foundation, through many volunteer hours and with community assistance, has surpassed its goal in its 2019 annual fund drive.

The campaign raised $218,900 in support of Stuhr Museum programs and facilities, surpassing the goal of $160,000. Campaign chairs were Chad and Kara Hudnall.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chad and Kara Hudnall for their leadership and generosity, the Stuhr Museum and Foundation Trustees and Development Committee, and the Heartland community for their continued support,” said Bonnie Smith, foundation executive director in a news release. “The new decade brings exciting opportunities and a chance to reflect and celebrate our community’s rich and diverse heritage.”

Smith said the foundation is also announcing the kick-off of the 2020 Annual Fund Drive — the Legacy Campaign. Bill and Kathie Degen will lead the campaign.

“We can’t think of a more appropriate couple to do so,” Smith said. “They’ve already hit the ground running and secured an incredibly generous lead gift of $15,000 from Pinnacle Bank Grand Island.”

