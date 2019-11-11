Today the Operating Board of Directors of the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer received the resignation of Joe Black, the Museum’s current executive director, effective November 19, 2019. Black’s resignation will be considered at the Operating Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on November 19, 2019.
Black joined Stuhr over 22 years ago as an intern and has served as the Museum’s executive director for the last 15 years.
“We have accomplished a lot here at Stuhr, and it is a natural time in my career to take on the next challenge and hand Stuhr off to its next leader,” said Black. “I am extremely proud of my time at Stuhr Museum and the community asset that we have built.” During Black’s tenure at the Museum, it was re-accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, signaling Stuhr’s adherence to high standards in all areas of its operations. The 2015 reopening of the Leo B. Stuhr Building after an 18-month rehabilitation effort is another high point under Black's leadership.
“Joe Black has given Stuhr Museum and its patrons over two decades of dedicated leadership and service. While we wish Joe all the best in his future endeavors, his resignation gives us the opportunity to identify and select new leadership that will continue to make Stuhr a first-class museum well into the future,” said Operating Board President Ann Martin.
Despite his departure, Black will continue be a vocal advocate for the Museum. “Hall County is lucky to have such an amazing and passionate staff and group of volunteers that work hard to make each year better than the last and give the citizens of Hall County an institution they can be proud of,” stated Black. “It is with many fond memories that I leave Stuhr in the capable hands of its staff and board and I am confident that they will continue to thrive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.