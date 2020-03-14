Stuhr Museum closed March 14-20
Stuhr Museum announced it will close beginning Saturday and will re-evaluate its position Friday. At that time, the museum will announce its decision to either continue its closure or to reopen.
In a news release, the museum stated: “In addition to closing for a week, Stuhr has canceled all public gatherings on our calendar for the next several weeks including the closing reception for Wings Over the Platte and this weekend’s Family Game Night. We will be reassessing the situation on a continual basis.”
For more information, contact the museum via email at info@stuhrmuseum.org.
NSAA cancels district and state speech contests
The Nebraska School Activities Association has called off district and state speech contests until further notice, according to a Friday news release.
The release reads: “The NSAA is aware of the fluidity of COVID-19 and the potential impact hosting statewide events could have regarding the ongoing public health threat. Many of our member schools are making decisions in the best interest of their student participants, coaches and communities.
“This is an unprecedented event. The NSAA Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship this has created for our membership. The NSAA will use this time to evaluate potential alternatives and the next steps for moving forward.”
Shelton church cancels fish fry
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton has canceled the community fish fry set for March 20.
March mobile pantry canceled
The monthly mobile pantry scheduled Saturday in Grand Island has been canceled due to the weather and concerns about the coronavirus.
This month’s food distribution will not be rescheduled. The next mobile pantry is scheduled for April 11 in the garage at the Grand Island Engineering Division, 315 N. Jefferson St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.