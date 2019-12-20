Stuhr Museum is in second place midway through the annual Tri-City Food Fight.
The totals as of Dec. 19 are: Archway in Kearney, 3,941 pounds; Stuhr Museum, 1,802; and Hastings Museum, 920 pounds.
The Tri-City Food Fight is an annual food drive during the holiday season where these three institutions in Central Nebraska compete to see which one can raise the most food for its community. Last year, the Hastings Museum took the title by raising more than 7,000 pounds of food with all three organizations raising more than 14,000 pounds.
All food donated to the museums during that time will be donated directly to local food pantries.
To donate you can drop food off at any of the three museums during business hours or contact the Hastings Museum at (800) 508-4629, the Archway at (308) 237-1000 or Stuhr Museum at (308) 385-5316. More information is available online at www.hastingsmuseum.org, www.archway.org or www.stuhrmuseum.org.
