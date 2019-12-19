The accomplishments of approximately 40 Grand Island Senior High midterm graduates were celebrated at a midterm graduation ceremony Thursday in the high school’s auditorium.
A total of 40 graduates participated in the ceremony Thursday afternoon at GISH. However, a total 46 students received diplomas at midterm. Three of the graduates were from Ombudsman.
Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover said many of the midterm graduates graduated early, but some “needed a little extra time.” She said the graduates were from GISH, Success Academy, the Workforce Preparatory Academy and Ombudsman.
In her address to the midterm graduates, Grover said the midterm class is a reflection of students taking different paths to success — something GIPS recognizes.
“All students can succeed,” she said. “Because we believe, we see a path for you. We are proud of the many different paths that have led our students here to this point in time today. Our 46 graduates represent the different paths across GIPS.”
Grover said the midterm class has taken on challenges and changes as the district transitioned to the academies model. In many ways, she said, the district “changed the game,” but its mission never changed.
“Your perseverance during this transition is a true example of what it means to be prepared for life,” she told the graduates. “Our vision is to have students prepared to make positive contributions to society and to thrive in an ever-changing world. Your ability to thrive with these changes demonstrates that you are prepared. Part of being able to thrive starts with what we believe because seeing is believing.”
GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said the midterm graduates have “taken full advantage of the opportunities given to them” and stood qualified to receive their diplomas Thursday.
“These graduates have demonstrated grit and determination to finish early so they can follow their quest to achieve their college and career aspirations. We are so proud of them,” Gilbertson said. “I would encourage our graduates to know and understand that today does not symbolize the end of a tough journey; it is truly the beginning of a beautiful journey. Graduates, start each day believing in yourself and watch the magic happen.”
After they received their high school diplomas, some of the graduates said they were happy to have the opportunity to graduate early and to get a jump start on their lives. Arianna Lade said it feels good “to be done and to be able to move on. She now plans to start working full time at the job she currently has and begin classes at Central Community College with the hope of becoming a welder.
While at GISH, Lade said, she took classes at Career Pathways Institute, which helped prepare her for a future welding career.
“It teaches you a lot in just being open and willing to learn new things,” she said.
Graduate Edgar Lindo-Morente said there was a lot of hard work in being able to graduate early as he has had “lots of homework,” but that the end result made it worth it. He said he is “happy about graduating and ready to go to college.” Lindo-Morente said he plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln beginning in January, with the hope of becoming a veterinarian.
Ivette Cruz said she is proud of herself for being able to graduate at midterm. High school was not the easiest for her, so it was an honor for her to not only graduate, but to graduate early.
Cruz said she hopes to take a semester off before attending college in the fall to study criminal justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.