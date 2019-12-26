Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Relax Inn at 507 W. Second St. shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Fire Department Shift Commander Ed Carlin said the fire appeared to be electrical in origin. When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was smoke coming from one of the units on ground level. Carlin said they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
No one was hurt as a result of the fire, but one woman was treated at the scene for an arm injury not related to the incident.
Carlin said there was smoke damage to other units, but the fire was contained to a single room The fire is under investigation.
